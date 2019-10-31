New Cars and Bikes in India

New Triumph Rocket 3 Pricing Revealed For UK, US

The new Triumph Rocket 3 is available in two variants - a muscular roadster called the Rocket 3 R, and a more touring-oriented, and pillion friendly Rocket 3 GT.

New Triumph Rocket 3 is expected to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2020

Highlights

  • Triumph Rocket 3 will be availble in US and UK from December 2019
  • In India, the new Rocket 3 will be launched sometime in February or March
  • The Rocket 3 is expected to be priced between Rs. 18-20 lakh in India

Triumph Motorcycles has announced prices in North America and the UK for the new Triumph Rocket 3 models just ahead of the EICMA motorcycle show which kicks off on November 5, 2019 in Milan, Italy. The base Triumph Rocket 3 R has been priced at GBP 19,500 for the UK, which will be around ₹ 17.89 lakh in current exchange rates. The Rocket 3 GT, with more touring- and pillion-friendly features, has been priced at GBP 20,200 (around ₹ 18.53 lakh in current exchange rates).

The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 will be available in two variants

Do these prices mean that in India, the Rocket 3 will be priced similarly? It's not easy to say yet, but it will be safe to assume that when the new Triumph Rocket 3 will finally be launched, you can expect prices to be around ₹ 18-19 lakh for the R variant, going up to around ₹ 20 lakh for the GT variant. The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 will be available on sale in the UK and US from December 2019. In India, we expect the new Rocket 3 to be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2020, possibly by March.

New 2,458 cc in-line three-cylinder engine puts out 163 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm

The new Rocket 3 will be offered in two variants - the R and GT. The Rocket 3 GT is the more comfort-oriented, and pillion-friendly model, with a lower seat height, adjustable backrest for the passemger, adjustable passenger footpegs, a slightly taller windscreen and with slightly more touring-friendly ergonomics. The prices may seem slightly more than the outgoing model, but the new Rocket 3 power cruisers get significantly updated, with new bodywork, all-LED lighting, new suspension and brakes and significant changes to the engine.

New generation Triumph TFT screen offers optional GoPro integration, Google-powered navigation

The engine is lighter by 18 kg, and peak power has gone up by 11 per cent, with a strong mid-range. A new high-performance, six-speed, helical cut gearbox is said to offer more precise and smoother shifts, and a new torque assist hydraulic clutch provides the rider with a light clutch action, and lighter feel on the clutch lever. The new aluminium frame is 15 per cent lighter, and new Showa suspension provides adjustability for compression and rebound. The twin shocks at the rear have been replaced with a fully adjustable Showa monoshock, and braking is handled by top-spec Brembo Stylema Monobloc calipers seen on high-end superbikes, with standard cornering ABS.

New frame and new suspension aid in the Rocket 3's comfort and handling

The instrument console is Triumph's latest generation TFT display, and there's a full suite of electronic rider aids, powered by a five-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which also aids the cornering ABS and cornering traction control system. Four riding modes are on offer, with a fully customisable Rider mode. There's standard cruise control, hill-hold control, and keyless ignition. The Triumph Rocket 3 R has a dry weight of 291 kg, while the Rocket 3 GT has a dry weight of 294 kg.

The R is the Roadster model, while the GT is the touring-oriented model of the new Rocket 3

0 Comments

First launched in 2004, the Triumph Rocket III is a legendary motorcycle, boasting of the world's largest production motorcycle engine, and with the presence, and back-slapping torque that was not available in any of the competition. Now, the all-new Triumph Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT models introduce the latest iteration of Triumph's muscular, power cruiser line-up. With the world's largest production engine of 2,500 cc, which displaces 165 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a massive 221 Nm of peak torque at just 4,000 rpm, the new Rocket 3 models intend to take the fight straight to the Ducati Diavel and Ducati XDiavel.

