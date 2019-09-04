New Traffic Fines Will Not Be Implemented In Madhya Pradesh And Punjab

It has been just a few days since the new traffic fines have come into play and the common man has already started bearing the brunt of it. Recently, a new two-wheeler owner in Gurugram, Haryana was fined a total of ₹ 23,000 because he wasn't wearing a helmet, did not have a driving license, did not have a registration certificate and wasn't carrying a PUC or insurance either. Whether is it overkill or are the new traffic fines justified, the jury is still out on that. But the states of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have said that the new traffic fines will not be implemented in these states. MP Chief Minister, Kamal Nath said in a tweet that the state government will thoroughly study the new amendments in the Motor Vehicle Act and contemplate the implementation of the revised fines.
सेंट्रल मोटर व्हीकल संशोधन एक्ट- 2019 का हम पूरा अध्ययन करेंगे।— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) September 2, 2019
हमारे लिये जनहित प्राथमिकता है।
पड़ौसी राज्यों का अध्ययन कर , इसका प्रस्ताव बनाने के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिये है।
समझौता शुल्क को लेकर हमें निर्णय का अधिकार है ,आवश्यक होने पर हम जनहित में निर्णय लेंगे।
Also Read: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Increased Traffic Fines
Similarly, the state of Punjab has also said that the hefty traffic fines will put a huge burden on the common man and therefore, the transport minister, Razia Sultana, will take it up with the Punjab CM and implement the new fines after a round of consultations. The Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), SS Chauhan said that the amount for the fines will be decided once all the stakeholders meet before the amended act is implemented.
"The state has powers to make amendments in the law as it is a state subject," he said, asserting that the idea was to deter people from violating the traffic rules, not to increase the state treasury.
Here is a list of proposed changes for various traffic violations
|Sr No.
|Traffice Offence (Section)
|Old Fine Amount
|New Fine Amount
|1
|General Offence (177)
|₹ 100
|₹ 500
|2
|Road Regulation Violation (177 A)
|₹ 100
|₹ 500
|3
|Unauthorised use of vehicles Without license (180)
|₹ 1,000
|₹ 5,000
|4
|Driving without license (181)
|₹ 500
|₹ 5,000
|5
|Disobedience of Order Of Authorities (179)
|₹ 500
|₹ 5,000
|6
|Drunk Driving (185)
|₹ 2,000
|₹ 10,000
|7
|Speeding Or Racing (189)
|₹ 500
|₹ 5,000
|8
|Vehicle Without Permit (192A)
|₹ 5,000
|₹ 10,000
|9
|Driving Without Qualification (182)
|₹ 500
|₹ 10,000
|10
|Not Wearing Seat Belt/Helmet (194B)
|₹ 100
|₹ 1,000
|11
|Oversized Vehicles (182B)
|(New Rule)
|₹ 5,000
|12
|Not Providing Way For Emergency Vehicles (194E)
|(New Rule)
|₹ 10,000
|13
|Travelling Without Ticket (178)
|₹ 200
|₹ 500
|14
|Over-speeding (183)
|₹ 400
|₹ 1,000 - ₹ 2,000
|15
|Driving Without Insurance (196)
|₹ 1,000
|₹ 2,000
|16
|Dangerous Driving (184)
|₹ 1,000
|₹ 5,000
|17
|Offenses By Juveniles (199)
|(New Rule)
|₹ 25,000 (3 year imprisonment)
|18
|Overloading Goods (194)
|Extra Tonne
|₹ 20,000 & ₹ 2,000/Tonne
|19
|Overloading Passengers (194A)
|(New Rule)
|₹ 1,000/passenger
|20
|Overloading of Two-Wheelers (194C)
|₹ 100
|DL Impounded For 3 Months
|21
|Offenses Committed By Enforcing Authorities (210B)
|(New Rule)
|Twice The Amount Under Relevant Section
|22
|Talking On Mobile Phone While Driving (177)
|₹ 1,000
|₹ 5,000
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.