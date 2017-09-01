New Toyota Land Cruiser To Make Its World Premiere At Frankfurt Motor Show

The Toyota Land Cruiser SUV has been there for almost a decade now and still continues to have a strong hold in several car markets, especially the US and Asia. The SUV has been long overdue for a major update and Toyota is finally ready for the world premiere of the next-gen Land Cruiser at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The Japanese automaker has been highly secretive about the new Land Cruiser, so there is not much that is known about the SUV. Having said that, the company has confirmed that the new Toyota Land Cruiser will continue to ride on a body-on-frame chassis.

Last time the Toyota Land Cruiser received an update in India was almost two years ago in November 2015, while in the US the SUV received an update in 2016. While the previous ones were mere facelifts it's now that Toyota is finally ready with the next-gen model. Everything, right from technical specifications to even the design and styling of the new Toyota Land Cruiser will be revealed at Frankfurt.

Toyota FT-4X Concept

Rumour has it that the new Land Cruiser will pick-up some of its new styling cues from the retro-looking FT-4X Concept, which was showcased early this year the New York Auto Show. Now, while the concept was designed to possibly serve basis for Toyota's Wrangler rival, there is a decent amount of chance the new Land Cruiser has also benefited from it. In any case, we will come to know for sure later this month on September 12, when the Frankfurt Motor Show starts.

Along with the new Toyota Land Cruiser, the carmaker will also unveil the new Toyota C-HR Hy-Power concept that will explore the future expansion of Toyota's hybrid powertrain line up. In addition, the Toyota stand will also feature the hot hatch Yaris GRMN and the new Auris Touring Sport "Freestyle", which brings a higher degree of personalisation to the Auris line-up.

