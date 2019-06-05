New Toyota Glanza: Price Expectation In India

The much-anticipated Toyota Glanza hatchback is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, on June 6. While we have known that the car was in the making for many months now, it was just towards the end of April 2019 that Toyota released the first teaser for its new hatchback. A product of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership, the new Granza is simply a Toyota-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and right from design and styling to the engine and mechanicals, all remain unchanged. In fact, several spy photos leaked in the last couple of months have confirmed this. So, this raises the question of how will Toyota price its new Glanza hatchback? Here's what we expect.

Toyota Glanza is essentially just the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Now, the Glanza's Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the Baleno is currently priced in India from ₹ 5.58 lakh to 8.90 lakh for the petrol variants (ex-showroom, Delhi). While this does give us a ballpark figure for the price of the Toyota Glanza, there are still certain aspects that are likely to have an altering effect on the pricing. For instance, the new Glanza will only come with a petrol engine, and Toyota will be offering the car in only two variants - G and V. Of course, there will be multiple iterations based on the engine and transmission options. In fact, according to some of the dealers we spoke to, both, the Glanza G and Glanza V trims will get the option of a manual and CVT automatic transmission.

The Toyota Glanza will get both the 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine and the updated 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine with a smart hybrid system

Engine-wise, the new Toyota Glanza will get both the 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine and the updated 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine with a smart hybrid system, which was introduced with the Baleno facelift. While the former is tuned to offer 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, the one with the smart hybrid system, is capable of churning out 89 bhp and the same 113 Nm of peak torque. Having said that, only base variant G with the 5-speed manual gearbox will get the smart hybrid petrol engine, while the rest of the variants will come with the tried and tested 1.2-litre Dual VVT, naturally aspirated engine.

Furthermore, the Toyota Glanza will get most of the safety and comfort features that are currently offered in the Baleno, including the touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Studio, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among others. This certainly adds more value to the new Glanza considering none of the Toyota models in this space, essentially the Etios family, offer these features. Now, considering the petrol variant of the Toyota Etios Liva starts at ₹ 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) same as the Baleno, the Glanza will be slightly more expensive, thus we expect the prices to start at around ₹ 5.9 lakh, possibly going up to ₹ 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

