New Toyota Corolla Sport Unveiled For Japan

Toyota Motor Corporation announced the launch of the new Corolla Sport in Japan as it debuts as a first-generation connected car. To be available for purchase from all Toyota dealerships in Japan, Toyota will also introduce an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) Corolla in August this year. The sporty version the Corolla will come with a right-hand-drive system and is based on the hatchback version of the Corolla showcased at the New York Motor Show this year. For the moment, the new Corolla Sport will only be available for the Japan market.

(The new Toyota Corolla Sport is only for the Japan market as of now)

The new Toyota Corolla Sport is based on the company's TNGA platform that gives it an athletic and broad silhouette with a low center of gravity. Moreover, the expanded tread and wide tires adds to the aggressive stance on road. The Corolla Sport also gets the new symbolic front emblem that uses the letter "C" for Corolla and three corollas (garlands) as its motif. The front end of the Corolla Sport accentuates a wide aerodynamic style with a low hood and sharp-looking headlights flowing from the upper grille, while a dynamic shape and style radiates from the profile to the rear.

(The cabin of the new Toyota Corolla Sport is simple with the necessary features in place)

On the inside, the new Toyota Corolla Sport is, well, sporty. The height of the instrument panel is lowered as it opens up the cabin to give a much roomy feel. The interior is decorated with coordinated silver accessories and black panels with futuristic meters, including a centrally located 7-inch TFT multi-information display. The Corolla Sport also gets the newly developed sporty bucket seats with enhanced side bolsters for added support.

At heart, Toyota will offer the Corolla Sport in two engine options. The 1.8-litre hybrid engine will produce 96bhp of max power and 142 Nm of peak torque from the petrol engine, while the electric motor will produce an additional 71bhp and 163 NM. Together, the engine will produce close to 120bhp of max power, while the 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo engine will churn out 113bhp and 185Nm of peak torque. Both the engines will come mated to a 10-speed sport sequential shiftmatic gearbox.

(A dynamic shape and style radiates from the profile to the rear)

The suspension on the Corolla Sport uses a MacPherson Strut suspension for the front and double wishbone suspension for the rear. The newly developed absorbers underwent 600 tests using different combinations of oils and components to achieve a comfortable drive and responsive steering. The Corolla Sport is also the first Toyota front-engine front-drive vehicle in Japan using Linear-solenoid-type AVS, which instantly adjusts the damping force for each wheel according to road surface and driving conditions to deliver a comfortable drive.

