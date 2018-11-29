New Teaser Images Of The Pininfarina PF0 Show Off Design Philosophy

The company also announced an investment of 20 million Euros in Pininfarina SpA

Automobili Pininfarina has revealed new images of the PF0 hypercar prototype and it has also confirmed an investment of more than 20 million Euros in a new cooperation with Pininfarina SpA. The investment will underpin the design, development and production of the PF0 luxury electric hypercar and the future range of Automobili Pininfarina cars. To commemorate the strategic alignment that brings the new luxury car brand together with the famed Italian design house, two images of the PF0 prototype have been released. Together they hint at Automobili Pininfarina's 'PURA' design philosophy for both its cars and brand

Silvio Pietro Angori, CEO, Pininfarina SpA and Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina pose with the PF0

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "It is a pleasure and a privilege to partner with the world's greatest car design house, Pininfarina SpA. This agreement brings us together and marks the beginning of two exciting chapters in our very different histories. For Automobili Pininfarina, it will form the cornerstone of our ambition to become the world's most admired luxury electric vehicle company. For Pininfarina SpA, it delivers Battista's dream of seeing a range of beautiful and highly desirable Pininfarina-branded cars on the roads."

Pura is the design philosophy that has been inspired by the PF0 hypercar

The Italian coachbuilder, known for designing many of the world's most iconic cars, has always viewed automotive exterior and interior design, the driving experience, the passenger experience, and engineering innovation as equal partners. This design purity, where form and function are inseparable, defines what Automobili Pininfarina is terming its 'PURA' design vision for its own range of cars and all brand touchpoints.

Starting with PF0 in 2020, 'PURA' will ensure that Automobili Pininfarina cars match purity in design with energising performance derived from optimised aerodynamics, ground-breaking engineering solutions, and the extreme - yet manageable - power that electrification offers.

