New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors recently sent out a media invite for a press conference slated for September 12, and we suspect the new Tiago NRG will be launched on the same day.

Tata Motors will soon launch a new cross-hatch version of its top-selling model, Tata Tiago. Christened the Tata Tiago NRG, it's very similar to what Maruti Suzuki did with Celerio X, giving the hatchback car a trendy, crossover-ish treatment. Incidentally, Tata Motors recently sent out a media invite for a press conference slated for September 12, and we suspect the new Tiago NRG will be launched on the same day. Now, ahead of the Tata Tiago NRG's launch, a bunch of images and specifications of the car have surfaced online. Tata will be positioning it as an 'Urban Toughroader'.

Visually, the Tata Tiago NRG will come with a bunch of new exterior styling and equipment which help achieve that crossover look. For instance, the car comes with thick black cladding for the bumpers, side skirts and wheel arches, black roof rails, and faux silver skid plate for the rear bumper. Other exterior features include - blacked-out grille and air dam, glossy black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, new 14-inch four-spoke dual tone alloy wheels, a larger roof-mounted spoiler with integrated brake lights, and a thick black cladding for the tailgate. The Tiago NRG will be available in 3 dual-tone colour options - Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange, and Fuji White.

(Tata Tiago NRG)

In terms of dimensions, the Tata Tiago NRG is now marginally longer than the standard Tiago, at 3793 mm and it's also slightly wider and taller at 1,665 mm and 1,587 mm respectively, these are of course, mainly because of the additional cladding and body kits that we see on the car. The wheelbase, on the other hand, remains unchanged at 2,400 mm, but Tata has increased the ground clearance of the Tiago NRG to 180 mm.

The cabin layout is similar to the standard Tiago, however, Tata has added a bunch of styling elements, which give the interior a fresh new look. There are orange and silver inserts and bezels on the aircon vents, centre console, and around the gearbox lever. The car also comes with a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, along with an 8-speaker Harman audio system. The three-spoke steering wheel gets mounted controls for audio and telephony, while the twin-pod instrument cluster comes with silver surrounds and an MID in the centre. Other features include a 6-way adjustable driver seat with height adjustment function and a cooled glovebox.

(Tata Tiago NRG)

Powertrain wise, the Tiago NRG is identical to the standard Tiago, featuring the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.05-litre diesel engines. The former makes about 84 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner offers 69 bhp and develops 140 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Upon launch, the Tata Tiago NRG will mainly rival the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X.

