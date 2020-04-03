Tata Motors has silently launched the Nexon XZ+ (S) variant in India. Offered in both petrol and diesel versions, the new Nexon variant is priced at ₹ 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom India). However, the diesel iteration costs ₹ 11.60 lakh (ex-showroom India). The carmaker previously offered the sub-compact SUV in eight variants - XE, XM, XZ, XZ+, XZ+ (O), XMA, XZA+ and XZA+ (O). The carmaker has added the new XZ+ (S) variant to the line-up that sits in between the XZ+ and the XZ+ (O). The newly introduced XZ+ (S) variant is essentially based on the top-of-the-line variant - XZ+ (O).

New Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) variant comes with an electric sunroof with tilt function

The variant borrows most of the features from the top-end model except the connected car technology features such as iRA connected app, remote vehicle control, live vehicle diagnostics, vehicle live location, go-fence, valet mode, and more. The variant is loaded with an electric sunroof with tilt function, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, multi-drive modes, rear AC vents, fully automatic climate control, smart key push-button start and much more.

For safety, the new Nexon XZ+ (S) variant packs dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake assist, hill hold assist, reverse parking camera, front fog lamps, ISOFIX anchorage for child-seat, driver seat belt with pre-tensioners, load limiters & crash-locking tongue and more.

Mechanically, the new Nexon SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engines that are now BS6 compliant. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron unit whereas the diesel unit is a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine. The former makes 118 bhp of power against peak torque of 170 Nm, while the latter makes 108 bhp against 260 Nm of power figures. Both the engines get a 6-speed manual with an optional 6-speed AMT.

Here are the variant-wise prices for the new Nexon XZ+ (S):

Variant Petrol (All Prices Ex-Showroom) Diesel (All Prices Ex-Showroom) XZ+ (S) ₹ 10.10 Lakh ₹ 11.60 Lakh XZ+ (S) Dual Tone ₹ 10.30 Lakh ₹ 11.80 Lakh XZ+ (S) AMT ₹ 10.70 Lakh ₹ 12.20 Lakh XZ+ (S) AMT Dual Tone ₹ 10.90 Lakh ₹ 12.40 Lakh

