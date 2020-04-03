New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) Variant With Sunroof Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 10.10 Lakh

The new Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) variant has been silently launched by the carmaker in India with a starting price of Rs. 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) variant is offered in petrol and diesel versions

Highlights

  • Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) variant is priced in India from Rs. 10.10 lakh
  • The new Nexon XZ+ (S) variant is the latest addition to Nexon's line-up
  • Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) variant sits in between the XZ+ and XZ+ (O) trims.

Tata Motors has silently launched the Nexon XZ+ (S) variant in India. Offered in both petrol and diesel versions, the new Nexon variant is priced at ₹ 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom India). However, the diesel iteration costs ₹ 11.60 lakh (ex-showroom India). The carmaker previously offered the sub-compact SUV in eight variants - XE, XM, XZ, XZ+, XZ+ (O), XMA, XZA+ and XZA+ (O). The carmaker has added the new XZ+ (S) variant to the line-up that sits in between the XZ+ and the XZ+ (O). The newly introduced XZ+ (S) variant is essentially based on the top-of-the-line variant - XZ+ (O).

Also Read: Car Sales March 2020: Tata Motors Volumes Drop 84%; FY2020 Sales Down By 35%

Tata

Tata Cars

Harrier

Nexon

Altroz

Tiago

Nexon EV

Sumo

Nano

Safari Storme

Tigor

Hexa

Tiago NRG

Zest

Tigor EV

Tiago JTP

Bolt

Tigor JTP

vb1mo76o

New Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) variant comes with an electric sunroof with tilt function 

The variant borrows most of the features from the top-end model except the connected car technology features such as iRA connected app, remote vehicle control, live vehicle diagnostics, vehicle live location, go-fence, valet mode, and more. The variant is loaded with an electric sunroof with tilt function, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, multi-drive modes, rear AC vents, fully automatic climate control, smart key push-button start and much more.

For safety, the new Nexon XZ+ (S) variant packs dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake assist, hill hold assist, reverse parking camera, front fog lamps, ISOFIX anchorage for child-seat, driver seat belt with pre-tensioners, load limiters & crash-locking tongue and more.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Tata Motors Offers Online Booking And Home Delivery 

Mechanically, the new Nexon SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engines that are now BS6 compliant. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron unit whereas the diesel unit is a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine. The former makes 118 bhp of power against peak torque of 170 Nm, while the latter makes 108 bhp against 260 Nm of power figures. Both the engines get a 6-speed manual with an optional 6-speed AMT.

Here are the variant-wise prices for the new Nexon XZ+ (S):

Variant

Petrol (All Prices Ex-Showroom)

Diesel (All Prices Ex-Showroom)

XZ+ (S)

₹ 10.10 Lakh

₹ 11.60 Lakh

XZ+ (S) Dual Tone

₹ 10.30 Lakh

₹ 11.80 Lakh

XZ+ (S) AMT

₹ 10.70 Lakh

₹ 12.20 Lakh

XZ+ (S) AMT Dual Tone

₹ 10.90 Lakh
0 Comments

₹ 12.40 Lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Harrier with Immediate Rivals

Tata Harrier
Tata
Harrier

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.29 - 9.34 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.52 - 8.97 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.75 - 7.49 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.61 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.82 - 9.18 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 6.7 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 7.59 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Hyundai Dispatched Over 6,700 Units Of The Creta To Dealers Last Month
Hyundai Dispatched Over 6,700 Units Of The Creta To Dealers Last Month
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Launched in India; Priced At Rs. 1.45 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Launched in India; Priced At Rs. 1.45 Lakh
Dazzling B-Town Divas & Their Swanky Rides
Dazzling B-Town Divas & Their Swanky Rides
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities