New Tata Altroz Images Reveal Details About Cabin, Design

We recently brought you news that the Tata Motors has gone live with the website of its upcoming premium hatchback - the Altroz. The company has now uploaded some images which give us a glimpse into what the premium hatchback will offer its customers. The all-new offering is a highly anticipated one given its promising debut as the Tata 45X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo. The near-production version of the Tata Altroz was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show this year and closely resembles the concept version. The production version will be identical to the model showcased at Geneva and looks promising indeed. From the images that have been put up on the website, the Altroz gets a Impact 2.0 design language while being underpinned by the all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) modular architecture.

The Tata Altroz is based on the new ALFA modular architecture from the automaker

You can see what look like sweptback headlamps. There's also the glossy front grille with the company's signature humanity line and a bunch of LED lightings like - LED projector headlamps, and LED DRLs. We can also see the stylish 5-spoke silver alloy wheels. The rear, on the other hand, gets a dual tone effect thanks to the blacked-out section on the tailgate and the black spoiler, while the LED taillamps add a bit of contrast. It also appears to have frameless wipers

The cabin gets the dual tone treatment, the air-conditioning vent has a chrome surround, while the interior door lock too is also finished in chrome. Compare that to the one showcased in Geneva and you'll notice that the car got an all-black treatment, so the one we see now is completely different.

The near-production Tata Altroz was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year

While the features list and other specifications are yet to be revealed, expect the Tata Altroz to come with a host of equipment like - floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, and a host of other premium creature comforts. On the safety front, the car is expected to get dual Airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alert, and seatbelt reminder as standard offerings.

