New SUVs Coming This Festive Season In India

The festive season car deals are around the corner and this is possibly one of the best times in the year to buy your new car. From a whole bunch of upcoming cars in India that are expected to make their debut soon, we take you through the segment that is the fastest growing and most popular in India - SUVs. From brand new small sub 4-meter subcompact upcoming SUVs to facelifts in the same segment to full sized luxury SUVs and even a crossover, there is something for everyone this year. So lets start with one of the most highly anticipated and most awaited subcompact sub 4-meter SUVs in recent times....



(Tata Nexon gets a new 1.5-litre diesel engine) Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is, as we mentioned above, one of the most highly anticipated products from Tata Motors (and in general) in recent times. From its concept stages at the 2014 and 2016 auto expo to a production ready version, the Nexon has stayed true to its design language. And what a design it is! Crossover looks with a unique two tone design to the distinctive white highlights, the Nexon looks really cool. It also gets a very well made interior with a large touchscreen infotainment display, features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a knob to change driving modes - all a first for Tata Motors!



(Tata Nexon Dashboard and Steering wheel)

The Nexon also gets a set of powerful 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The diesel is a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged unit that makes a respectable 108 bhp and an even more respectable 260 Nm of peak torque. The Nexon also gets the same 3-cylinder 1.2-litre engine that you get in other Tata Motors cars like the Tigor and Tiago but with an added turbocharger. Power is boosted from 84 to 108 bhp while torque is up from 114 to 170 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and will come with only a front wheel drive layout.

(2017 Suzuki S-Cross Facelift)

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

With back to back successes with the likes of the Baleno, Vitara Brezza, new Dzire and even the Ignis, Maruti Suzuki is now turning its attention to the most premium offering in its brand portfolio - the S-Cross. The S-Cross facelift was officially unveiled last year and has a love it or hate it design language. That said, it is definitely a design that makes an impression and looks much better in the flesh (or metal) than in images. The new S-Cross will also get updates like Android Auto along with the Apple CarPlay that it already currently gets.



(Suzuki SX4 S-Cross Facelift Profile)

In terms of mechanical changes, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will remain unchanged. The 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre engines mated to a 5-speed or 6-speed gearbox respectively will continue to do duty in the car. There might also be an AMT version of the S-Cross with the facelift although that is still unconfirmed. Expect a Divali launch for this Nexa crossover. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift will continue to rival the likes of Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, and Nissan Terrano.

(Ford EcoSport Facelift Front) Ford Ecosport Facelift

The Ford Ecosport was a huge hit when it was first launched a few years ago. But with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza storming the segment, the Ecosport in recent years has suffered a little. The new Ecosport facelift will feature a little more aggressive styling in line with Ford's family design language. The new car will also feature a brand new interior with a large upright LECD touchscreen that will have inbuilt navigation along with Apple CarPlay and Android CarPlay. The new Ecosport will also be finally ditching the large spare wheel on the boot in favour of a more subtle placement under the car.



(2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Rear)

Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged and the 2017 Ford Ecosport facelift will continue to use the same 123 bhp 1-litre EcoBoost petrol, the 110 bhp 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol and the 99 bhp 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engines. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and 6-speed DCT automatic. The EcoSport will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra TUV300 and the upcoming Tata Nexon.



(Renault Captur India)

Renault Captur

The Renault Captur launch has officially been confirmed for launch later this year. The Captur is positioned above the Duster and will take on the likes of the higher spec Hyundai Creta along with the likes of the new Jeep Compass. The Captur will be based on the same Renault Duster platform but unlike the Duster, it gets a curvy body design. The Captur also gets large daytime running lights on the bumper and a new interior (as compared to the Duster) with a more modern touchscreen infotainment setup.



(Renault Captur will be launched in India Soon)

The Renault Captur is expected to get the same 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre K9K engines which are already used in the Duster. That said, the Captur will get a more powerful tune of both engines along with the manual gearbox at the time of launch. An automatic version of the car with the AMT gearbox is expected eventually. Expect the Renault Captur to be launched in the upcoming festive season with a price tag of between Rs 12-16 lakh.

(Skoda Kodiaq to get both petrol and diesel engines)

Skoda Kodiaq

Built on the MQB platform that also underpins the likes of the Skoda Octavia and the Skoda Superb, the Skoda Kodiaq is a long awaited entrant in the Rs 30 lakh SUV segment. The Skoda Kodiaq will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and Ford Endeavour in the seven seater segment along with the slightly smaller Volkswagen Tiguan. The Kodiaq has a very European styling in terms of exterior design with the split lamps and daytime running lights but also has very typically SUV styling. The interior gets a 6.5 inch touchscreen as standard along with inbuilt connectivity and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.



(Skoda Kodiaq Will be launched in India soon)

The new SUV will also get both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 2-litre unit that makes 177 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The diesel is available in two states of tune, a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 147 bhp/340 Nm or 187 bhp/400 Nm.



(Range Rover Velar to be launched in India soon)

Range Rover Velar

The new Range Rover Velar is a much-awaited vehicle in the luxury SUV segment. Bookings for the Range Rover Velar have already opened and an official price announcement for the new SUV will be on September 21 with an official market launch soon after. The sleek SUV from the Tata Motors owned British automaker will be priced close to the Rs 1 Crore mark for a mid-variant. But, you might have to wait to get one as there is a huge waiting period across the world for this new SUV. Expect deliveries for the Indian customers to start only by the end of the year.



(Range Rover Velar pricing to be announced on September 21)

The Velar will get one petrol and two diesel engine options. The more powerful diesel version will be a 3-litre V6 engine that makes 296 bhp/700Nm whereas the lower powered diesel will be badged D180 and feature a 2-litre 4-cylinder engine unit that makes 177 bhp/430 Nm. The petrol engine will also be a 2-litre motor from the same Ingenium family as the diesel and will make 246 bhp and 265 Nm.

