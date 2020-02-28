New Cars and Bikes in India

New Speed Limits For Flyovers & Highways In Mumbai

The speed limit on Bandra Worli Sea Link and Eastern Freeway is 80 kmph, while motorists can drive upto 70 kmph on Eastern Express Highway,

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Mumbai traffic police have set new speed limits for vehicles plying on flyovers, bridges and highways in the city, an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken in view of the rise in number of vehicles in the city and in a bid to prevent accidents, he said.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, additional commissioner of police (traffic) Pravin Padwal has revised speed limits on arterial roads, the official said.

The speed limit on Bandra Worli Sea Link and Eastern Freeway is 80 kmph, while motorists can drive upto 70 kmph on Eastern Express Highway, Sion Panvel Highway, Santacruz- Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Lalbaug flyover, he said.

0 Comments

At JJ Flyover, motorists can drive at 60 kmph and 35 kmph along the bends, while the speed limit at Marine Drive is 65 kmph, he added.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.13 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.52 - 7.73 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.83 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 13.3 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.25 - 5.54 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.89 - 10.62 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Royal Enfield Files Trademarks For Flying Flea, Roadster
Royal Enfield Files Trademarks For Flying Flea, Roadster
Bajaj Dominar 250 Confirmed; Will Arrive In March 2020
Bajaj Dominar 250 Confirmed; Will Arrive In March 2020
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Geneva Motor Show Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Scare
2020 Geneva Motor Show Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Scare
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities