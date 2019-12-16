New Skoda SUV Based On MQB A0 IN Platform Coming In Q2 2021

The upcoming SUV, built on the the MQB A0 IN platform, will be the India-specific Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India will launch its first product based on the MQB A0 IN platform in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021. The news was confirmed by Zac Hollis Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, who announced the launch timeline while replying to a Twitter user's question regarding Skoda's upcoming cars as part of India 2.0 project. The upcoming SUV will be the India-specific version of the Skoda Kamiq, which, along with the new platform, will also get a new name for the Indian market. Similarly, Volkswagen will also bring in the T-Cross based on the same MQB A0 IN platform.

We will have a new mid sized notchback as part of India 2.0 at the end of 2021. First comes the SUV from India 2.0 in Q2 2021. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) December 12, 2019

In the same tweet, Zac Hollis also announced a new mid-sized notchback based on the same MQB A0 IN platform towards the end of 2021, which will most likely be the new-generation Skoda Octavia. Similarly, Hollis recently also confirmed the launch of the Skoda Superb facelift for May 2020, and the Karoq in April 2020, while replying to few other Twitter user. The latter will be initially brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), Hollis confirmed and will be offered with only a petrol engine at the time of launch.

Skoda will be showcasing its concept car based on the MQB A0 IN platform at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, which will preview the new India-spec Kamiq and VW T-Cross. Other specifications and engine details are likely to be announced at the Auto Expo.

