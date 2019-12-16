New Cars and Bikes in India

New Skoda SUV Based On MQB A0 IN Platform Coming In Q2 2021

The upcoming Skoda SUV, based on the MQB A0 IN platform, is part of the company's India 2.0 project, and it will be the India-spec version of the Skoda Kamiq sold globally.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The upcoming SUV, built on the the MQB A0 IN platform, will be the India-specific Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India will launch its first product based on the MQB A0 IN platform in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021. The news was confirmed by Zac Hollis Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, who announced the launch timeline while replying to a Twitter user's question regarding Skoda's upcoming cars as part of India 2.0 project. The upcoming SUV will be the India-specific version of the Skoda Kamiq, which, along with the new platform, will also get a new name for the Indian market. Similarly, Volkswagen will also bring in the T-Cross based on the same MQB A0 IN platform.

Also Read: SUV Storm Coming From Volkswagen Group India Next Year

Skoda

Skoda Cars

Rapid

Kodiaq

Octavia

Superb

Also Read: Exclusive: Volkswagen T-Cross First Drive Review

In the same tweet, Zac Hollis also announced a new mid-sized notchback based on the same MQB A0 IN platform towards the end of 2021, which will most likely be the new-generation Skoda Octavia. Similarly, Hollis recently also confirmed the launch of the Skoda Superb facelift for May 2020, and the Karoq in April 2020, while replying to few other Twitter user. The latter will be initially brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), Hollis confirmed and will be offered with only a petrol engine at the time of launch.

Also Read: Exclusive: Volkswagen T-Roc India Launch Deferred To 2020

0 Comments

Skoda will be showcasing its concept car based on the MQB A0 IN platform at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, which will preview the new India-spec Kamiq and VW T-Cross. Other specifications and engine details are likely to be announced at the Auto Expo.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Rapid with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Rapid
Skoda
Rapid

Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 8.16 - 16.92 Lakh *
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.36 - 43.65 Lakh *
Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 18.52 - 30.92 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 30.91 - 39.77 Lakh *
Offer
x
Skoda Karoq SUV Confirmed For India Launch In April 2020
Skoda Karoq SUV Confirmed For India Launch In April 2020
Kia Motor Applies For New Logo Trademark In South Korea
Kia Motor Applies For New Logo Trademark In South Korea
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities