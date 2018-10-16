New Skoda Superb Sportline Launched, Priced at Rs. 28.99 lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

New Skoda Superb Sportline Launched, Priced at ₹ 28.99 lakh

The new Skoda Superb Sportline is the mid-spec variant and has been slotted between the Style variant and the range topping Lauren and Klement trim.

View Photos
The Sportline gets very similar treatment seen on the Octavia VRS in the looks department.

Skoda has launched the new Superb Sportline in India priced at ₹ 28.99 lakh for the 1.8 TSI Petrol and ₹ 31.49 lakh for the 2.0 TDI Diesel, all prices ex-showroom, India. The new Sportline gets very similar treatment seen on the Octavia VRS in the looks department. The new Skoda Superb Sportline is the mid-spec variant and has been slotted between the Style variant and the range topping Lauren and Klement trim. The new Skoda Superb Sportline comes with a host of cosmetic changes on the outside which include a glossy black grille and rear lip spoiler, gloss black treatment on the approach angle and sides, Matte black rear diffuser that sports chrome exhaust pipes, 17-inch dual tone Drakon Alloy wheels and Sportline badging.

Skoda Superb

29.65 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Superb

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone.

The cabin of the 2018 Skoda Superb Sportline looks  similar to the one of the Octavia V ₹ It gets an all-black interior theme and along with being loaded with all the comfort creatures seen on the base style variant, it gets carbon decor, a flat bottom steering wheel, with paddle shifters, sport seats wrapped in Alcantara leather with integrated headrests. Under the hood, the petrol Skoda Superb Sportline gets the same 1.8-litre TSI, four-cylinder, petrol engine that develops 180 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque and delivers 14.81 kmpl. The Skoda Superb Sportline diesel is powered by a 2.0-litre TDI, four-cylinder, diesel engine that churns out 177 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This motor delivers a fuel economy of 18.66 kmpl.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut

0 Comments

Out in the market, the Skoda Superb  Sportline will rival  the likes of Volkswagen Passat and Honda Accord.
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Superb with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Superb
Skoda
Superb
Toyota Camry
Toyota
Camry
TAGS :
Skoda Skoda Auto India Skoda Auto Skoda Superb Skoda Superb Sportline Skoda Octavia vRS auto-model-superb

Latest News

VW Says, German Carmakers Have 50 Per cent Chance Of Staying Ahead,
VW Says, German Carmakers Have 50 Per cent Chance Of Staying Ahead,
New Skoda Superb Sportline Launched, Priced at Rs. 28.99 lakh
New Skoda Superb Sportline Launched, Priced at Rs. 28.99 lakh
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Signs Drivers Jerome d'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein For Season 5
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Signs Drivers Jerome d'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein For Season 5
2019 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
2019 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Isuzu MU-X Facelift: Price Expectation
Isuzu MU-X Facelift: Price Expectation
2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.29 Lakh
2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.29 Lakh
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
Suzuki Plans To Invest In A New Manufacturing Plant By 2021
Suzuki Plans To Invest In A New Manufacturing Plant By 2021
Ducati Test Rider Alessandro Valia Sets New BIC Track Record
Ducati Test Rider Alessandro Valia Sets New BIC Track Record
Chelsea FC's Didier Drogba To Be The Face Of Yokohama's Drive For More Campaign
Chelsea FC's Didier Drogba To Be The Face Of Yokohama's Drive For More Campaign
KYMCO, Twenty Two Motors Join Hands To Make Electric Scooters In India
KYMCO, Twenty Two Motors Join Hands To Make Electric Scooters In India
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
Production Ready Tata Harrier Leaked Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
Production Ready Tata Harrier Leaked Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
Tata Harrier Bookings Open
Tata Harrier Bookings Open
MG Motors To Begin Operations With 45 Dealerships In India
MG Motors To Begin Operations With 45 Dealerships In India

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Skoda Superb Alternatives

Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 43.54 Lakh *
Explore Superb
×
Explore Now
x
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
2018 Hyundai Santro: Green Asta Variant Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro: Green Asta Variant Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities