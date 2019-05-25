New Skoda Superb Scout Cross-Estate Unveiled

Jacked up Estate body types have found preference among car buyers. These cars are more practical than their sedan counterpart and luxury carmakers like Mercedes, Audi and Volvo have one such model in their portfolio. Volkswagen too has the Passat Alltrack and now even Skoda has added the new Superb Scout which is essentially a cross-estate version of the Skoda Superb.

The new Skoda Superb Scout is different from the Skoda Combi Estate which was sold in Europe. It looks rugged equipped with matte black body claddings and also gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels while 19-inchers are optional. The ground clearance is up by 15 mm and there are subtle body enhancements in the profiling in a bid to add to the rugged appeal. The roof rails and window frames are chrome-plated, and the wing mirror housings shine in an aluminium look and there are special SCOUT badges as well. The elongated body style and other additions have also made the Superb Scout heavier than the Superb sedan and it tips the scale at 2200 kg.

On the inside, the Skoda Superb Scout is finished in special wood-effect decorative strips that bear the Scout logo just like on the front seats. The seat covers are finished in fabric with contrasting stitching and the Alcantara leather seats with brown contrasting stitching are optional. The front seats are heated and are available with new piping in a contrasting colour. The central display is fitted with additional offroad screens and the driver is greeted by a special, Scout specific, welcome logo on the display when entering the car. The front passenger seat can be electrically adjusted from the rear and the optional Sleep package provides larger headrests and a blanket, like the ones we have seen in the Kodiaq. It goes without saying that the Scout gets a larger boot than the Superb with a capacity of 660 to 1,950 l. The tailgate can be electrically operated and it can also be opened using the foot-gesture command.

The Skoda Superb Scout will be offered with two tried and tested engine options. First is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder, TDI diesel engine which puts out 197 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol motor is also on offer. In the Superb scout, this engine is tuned to churn out 268 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to also mated to the seven-speed DSG gearbox. These are the same engine options we have seen in a range of VW Group cars. However, highlight here is the off-road mode which activates the all-wheel-drive system. It also comes with a rough road package which is a standard fitment and provides underbody protection for the engine along with the undercarriage. The ride is further complemented with the driving modes which work in conjunction with the Dynamic Chassis Control.

