New Skoda Kodiaq India Preview Date Revealed

According to reports, Skoda India will unveil the all new Kodiaq SUV in India on August 10. While the Czech car manufacturers had unveiled the all new Kodiaq SUV at the Paris Motor Show 2016, we had reported earlier that the company has unofficially commenced with the pre-bookings at an initial token amount of ₹ 20,000. With a tough competition from Ford Endeavor and Toyota Fortuner, the new Kodiaq will come in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Also Read: Skoda Unofficially Commences Kodiaq Booking

The new Kodiaq will come in three engine iterations- a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit that churns out peak power of 177 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm, the 2.0 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will produce 147 bhp of max power output and 340 Nm of max torque or 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak power.

Depending on the engine, there is a 6-Speed Manual gearbox or DSG transmissions with 6 or 7-Speeds. The new 7-Speed DCT is making its debut in the Kodiaq. The most powerful diesel engine accelerates the large SUV from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of up to 210 km/h.

The new Skoda Kodiaq is based on Volkswagen's MQB platform, which is also on the Octavia and Superb in India. The Kodiaq gets a wide, three-dimensional radiator grille, raked headlights with full-LED technology. Moreover, the side and rear views are athletically shaped and the tailgate is expressively sculptured. The rear lights, with LED technology as standard.

In the features list, the Kodiaq will come with door-edge protection, Electric child safety lock for the rear doors, In-Car Communication, as well as sleep headrests, which will be optional.

The new Skoda Kodiaq will pit against the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner in India. We expect the Skoda Kodiaq to come in the price range of Rs 25 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi) - Rs 30 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.