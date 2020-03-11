New Royal Enfield Bike Codenamed J1D Launch Details Revealed

Royal Enfield will be launching a new motorcycle by the end of April 2020, Carandbike has learnt. So far, there are no details available on what the new Royal Enfield motorcycle will be. But there's only one thing that is known so far, and the new motorcycle has been internally codenamed as J1D. Now, Royal Enfield has trademarked several names in the past few months, among them Hunter, Sherpa, Flying Flea and Roadster. But it's still not known if the new motorcycle will have any of those names, or what category it will be in. It could very likely be an all-new model, which will either likely replace the Royal Enfield Thunderbird, or a smaller and more accessible version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

At the same time, Royal Enfield will need to upgrade all existing models to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. The Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 has already been launched, as well as the BS6 model of the brand's bestselling Royal Enfield Classic 350. Royal Enfield will discontinue the 500 cc Classic, as well as the Thunderbird 500, and what is likely are are new names, with entirely new styling and design. The Meteor is one name which is likely to be the new Thunderbird. There have also been reports of the Indian motorcycle brand working on a new range of lighter and more accessible motorcycles. Spy shots of a test mule of a new and updated Royal Enfield Himalayan with a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination also were seen a few months ago.

While it's not easy to predict what the new model will likely be, it could well be a smaller Himalayan, possibly with a smaller 250 cc engine, making it more accessible to younger and less experienced riders as well as include more women riders in the Royal Enfield family. Another internal codename which was rumoured was the J1C, possibly another upcoming model. While several names have been trademarked already, what remains to be seen is what the new model will be, and what is likely to Royal Enfield's future product strategy.

