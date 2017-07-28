New Rolls Royce Phantom VIII Flagship Luxury Sedan Unveiled

The Rolls Royce Phantom is the obvious car of choice if you have unlimited money and want to be driven around in unparalleled comfort. As the largest, most expensive and most luxurious sedan in the world, the Phantom has (on and off) been the flagship line for the Rolls Royce since 1925. It has been the car of choice for movie stars, film stars and even heads of state and now, there is a new one - the brand new Rolls Royce Phantom 8! And no, this is not a BMW 7 Series with a fancy body on it like the smaller Rolls Royce Ghost, but features a brand new bespoke platform with equally bespoke exterior and interior styling. But lets not get too technical with what lies underneath the skin and tell you what really matters - Luxury!!



(New Rolls Royce Phantom Front Grille)

For starters, the Rolls Royce claims that the new Phantom is the 'most silent motor car in the world' with 6mm of two-layered glazing on every window surface around the car and with more than 130 kg of sound insulation. The floor too is double skinned which makes it even quieter than the last generation and even between those layers, Rolls Royce has packed in a high degree of sound deadening foam. Even the tyres have been make specifically for the Phantom with a technology called 'silent-seal' that has a foam layer placed inside it to reduce tyre noise.

Before we tell you all about the uber luxurious interior, lets quick gloss over the twin-turbocharged engine that rests under the bonnet. The engine, a 6.75-litre, or as Rolls-Royce calls it, Six and Three Quarter Litre, makes 563 bhp of peak power and 900 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an 8-speed gearbox. The Phantom is still rear wheel drive and although it does pack an impressive amount of power, it is still more suited towards sedated driving.



(New Rolls Royce Phantom In Profile)

In terms of exterior design, Rolls Royce has taken an evolutionary approach as expected with the new Phantom. The flat surfaces and impressive stance with the overall look still continues to be very similar as the older Phantom but with subtle and noticeable changes. The front end though is the biggest difference with the largest ever 24-slat grille fitted to a production Rolls Royce. The front valence with the built in bumper and air intake is more aggressive than before and the split headlamps have been replaced by a sleeker single piece unit that features daytime running lamps and LED illumination. The tail is pretty similar to the last 7th generation Phantom with the large tail lamps, the swooping boot while the signature two tone theme has been carried over too.



(New Rolls Royce Phantom Rear Seats)

On the inside, the biggest issue with the last generation Phantom has finally been addressed - and impressively - technology in terms of the latest infotainment. The new Phantom features a completely digital gauge cluster that has multiple customisation options and is complimented well with the huge centrally mounted screen. The infotainment unit uses BMW's basic user interface but has been customised for the Phantom specifically. The dashboard and trim is of course wooden and customisable to the nth degree and you can also opt for a glass casing on the dashboard panel. Of course, the signature starlit roof liner is also a standard feature on the Phantom and one we would highly recommend.

(New Rolls Royce Phantom Interiors)



The new Phantom comes with a wide variety of rear seats. From the standard lounge seats to individual seats with occasional armrest, individual seats with fixed centre console and the newly introduced sleeping seat, there is something for everyone. The Phantom also gets a new fixed rear centre console that incorporates a drinks cabinet with whisky glasses and decanter, champagne flutes and a coolbox. You also get wood panelling on the rear of the front seats with theatre monitors and picnic tables that are electrically deployed and a the 'I am too rich to shut my own door' button that electronically shuts your door for you!



(New Rolls Royce Phantom Dashboard)

While there are cars that cost as much that are faster and more dramatic, a Rolls Royce Phantom is the ultimate form of automotive transportation to announce your arrival. The Phantom 8 will be available in India soon with a price tag that will make most houses in South Mumbai look affordable and will be available both in standard and extended wheelbase versions.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.