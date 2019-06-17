New Revolt Electric Motorcycle To Get Artificial Exhaust Sound

Revolt Intellicorp, the latest player in the electric motorcycle space, is all set to unveil the company's first electric motorcycle on June 18, 2019. The electric vehicle start-up is founded and owned by Rahul Sharma, who is also the co-founder of Micromax mobile phones. The new electric motorcycle is expected to offer a host of unique features in the electric two-wheeler space, and it will have artificial intelligence (AI), apart from being a fully connected motorcycle, which is expected to offer features like cloud connectivity, remote diagnostics, smartphone connectivity and built-in satellite navigation. Full technical specifications are expected to be announced when the Revolt electric bike is officially unveiled on June 18.

So far, officially, only a sketch of the upcoming electric motorcycle has been released

But more than these features, what Revolt is teasing is a unique artificial exhaust sound, and a promo video of this feature has been doing the rounds on social media, the Internet as well as television. The first electric motorcycle from Revolt is expected to get a mobile application that will allow the user to choose from several different synthesised exhaust notes. Yes, while electric vehicles conventionally are known to have silent operation, apart from the hum from the electric motor, Revolt intends to offer this first-of-its-kind feature, which will likely appeal to a lot of motorcycle riders used to the sound from the exhaust. Purists swear by how a motorcycle sounds, apart from its styling and performance, and this is what Revolt will address with this feature.

Watch the Revolt Electric Motorcycle teaser video here:

In a teaser video released by Revolt Intellicorp, the user is seen selecting from several different exhaust notes - from a conventional single-cylinder internal combustion engine sound to the sound from a multiple-cylinder motorcycle. The interface on the mobile app shown in the video seems to have at least four different sounds which can be chosen by the rider.

The Revolt electric motorcycle will be enabled with Artificial Intelligence

The new electric motorcycle from Revolt will be India's first AI-enabled connected motorcycle which will run a 4G SIM to enable these functions. The electric bike's motor and batteries are imported, but the Battery Management System (BMS), which, by the way, is expected to feature swappable batteries, as well as the ECU (electronic control unit) have been designed and built in-house by the Revolt R&D team. The Revolt electric bike is expected to have a range of over 150 km in economy mode, and the e-bike will have performance similar to a conventional 125 cc motorcycle. The top speed is claimed at around 85 kmph, and the bike is expected to sport premium components, including LED lighting, upside down front forks, a monoshock rear suspension and front disc brake. The new electric motorcycle is expected to be commercially launched in a few months, and likely to be priced at around ₹ 1.1-1.25 lakh.

