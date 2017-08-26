New Range Rover Velar Spotted In India For The First Time

We’ve been talking about the new Range Rover Velar ever since it was showcased in March at the Geneva Motor Show this year. We were left really impressed with the product that Land Rover has come up with in our first drive review. Now, a Youtuber from India, with handle ‘Premster14’, has posted a video of the new Velar in India. With this, it would be right to say that the launch of Range Rover’s most anticipated launch for India is closing in. The company will announce the prices for the new Velar on September 21 for the Indian market with pre-bookings already underway at all Range Rover dealerships across India.

An upright, bold front graphic and long bonnet set the tone for Velar’s exterior design language. The form of the dominant, proud grille is further emphasized by slender full-LED headlights which deliver an emphatic slim-line visual signature. The front bumper’s pronounced air inlets and subtle skid plate hint at both the Velar’s performance and its class-leading all-terrain capability. The fast windscreen angle intersects powerfully with the front axle line and flows into the Range Rover floating roof design, which can be specified in either body colour or Narvik Black contrast finishes. Fixed and sliding panoramic roof options highlight the Velar’s exceptional interior space by allowing natural light to flood in.Inside, the new Velar comes with a fully engaged new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system that features two 10-inch high-definition touchscreen. The top end variant of the Velar gets full extended leather interior trim, Windsor leather seats in Light Oyster or Ebony, 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System, Matrix-Laser LED headlights and 22-inch split-spoke wheels with diamond-turned finish. The new Range Rover Velar comes with a wheelbase of 2,874mm and measures 4,803mm in length, 1,903mm in width and 1,665mm in height. The new Range Rover Velar will rival the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and the upcoming Volvo XC60 in India.The new Range Rover Velar will be coming to India in two diesel trims. A 3-litre V6 diesel engine will churn out peak power of 296 bhp and peak torque of 700Nm. While the D180 variant will get a 2-litre 4-cylinder Ingenium engine that churns out 177 bhp and 430 Nm of peak power. Transmissions duties for both the engine will be carried out by an 8-Speed Automatic Gearbox with all-wheel-drive function.

