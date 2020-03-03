New Porsche 911 Turbo S Revealed

If you are those kinds who are not satisfied with what the standard Porsche 911 has to offer, you now have the chance to get your hands on the new Porsche 911 Turbo S. The new-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S could be purchased in either coupe or a cabriolet form and it gets a new 3.8-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with two VGT turbo-chargers that pump out 641 bhp (an increase of 68 bhp) and a massive 800 (Increase of 50 Nm) Nm of peak torque. The Turbo S does the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 2.7 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the 2.9 seconds that the regular model takes. The top speed of the car stays the same at 330 kmph.

The new 911 Turbo S is 45 mm wider at the front and 20 mm wider at the rear and the chassis itself has been lowered by 10 mm, to offer better driving dynamics. The front end also get controlled cooling air flaps and the rear gets a new and bigger wing, to generate up to 15 per cent more downforce. The interior has a sporty finish too, with full leather interior and carbon trim combined with light Silver accents being included in the standard equipment list. The layout of the 10.9-inch centre screen is new and some of the standard features on the new 911 Turbo S include GT Sports steering wheel, sport chrono package with Porsche track precision app and a Bose surround sound system.

(The interior of the new 911 Turbo S has been updated as well )

The deliveries of the Porsche 911 Turbo S will begin in May 2020, globally and we believe that the car will be coming to India before 2020 comes to a close.

