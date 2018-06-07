New Cars and Bikes in India

New Patent Images Suggest Turbocharged Suzuki Motorcycle

Latest patent images show a turbocharged Suzuki motorcycle, which could well be the Suzuki GSX-700T, or the Suzuki Katana in production form.

View Photos
A new patent image shows a turbocharged Suzuki sportbike

Highlights

  • Upcoming Suzuki motorcycle likely to be called the GSX-700T
  • The Suzuki GSX-700T will have a turbocharged engine
  • Turbocharged Suzuki may be unveiled later this year

Suzuki's new turbocharged motorcycle may be getting one more step closer to production, although it's been a long time coming now. Latest patent drawings reveal much more about the upcoming bike, which is likely to be called the Suzuki GSX-700T or maybe even revive the Suzuki Katana name, taken from an iconic motorcycle by the same name in the 1980s. The new patent images do show a fair deal of details about the upcoming turbocharged Suzuki, like the engine, chassis and swingarm.

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Most likely to be called the Suzuki GSX-700T, the patent confirms that the bike will come with a single-sided swingarm and a trellis-type frame. Other details, including bodywork and styling aren't exactly clearly from the patent image, but it's expected to have a sporty riding position.

Also Read: Suzuki's Turbocharged Engine May Be A Reality Soon

A turbocharged Suzuki is not quite something we're hearing for the first time though. It was first unveiled as the Suzuki Recursion concept in 2013, with Suzuki further developing the concept and putting an even bigger engine and showcasing it in 2015 as the 'XE7'. Last year, Suzuki unveiled a one-off concept bike called the Suzuki Katana 3.0 with a litre-class engine. But what has evolved in the turbocharged iterations is the engine - starting from a 588 cc, single-overhead-cam parallel twin to a 700 cc DOHC design.

Also Read: Suzuki Katana Concept Breaks Cover

0 Comments

While the first 558 cc engine just made about 100 bhp, the 700 cc is likely put it in the range of 150 bhp, and far more torque than a similarly-sized, naturally-aspirated engine could make. For comparison, the Suzuki GSX-750 is powered by a 749 cc, in-line four engine which makes 113 bhp of maximum power and 81 Nm of peak torque. Now, with the latest patent image we can only be hopeful of Suzuki introducing some sort of 'close to production' model soon, possibly even as early as one of the international motorcycle shows later in the year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Intruder with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
TAGS :

Latest News

Popular Bikes

BUY USED BIKE

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 82,445 - 93,272 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,221 - 1.07 Lakh *
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 58,908 - 62,402 *
View More
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities