New Patent Images Suggest Turbocharged Suzuki Motorcycle

Suzuki's new turbocharged motorcycle may be getting one more step closer to production, although it's been a long time coming now. Latest patent drawings reveal much more about the upcoming bike, which is likely to be called the Suzuki GSX-700T or maybe even revive the Suzuki Katana name, taken from an iconic motorcycle by the same name in the 1980s. The new patent images do show a fair deal of details about the upcoming turbocharged Suzuki, like the engine, chassis and swingarm.

Most likely to be called the Suzuki GSX-700T, the patent confirms that the bike will come with a single-sided swingarm and a trellis-type frame. Other details, including bodywork and styling aren't exactly clearly from the patent image, but it's expected to have a sporty riding position.

Also Read: Suzuki's Turbocharged Engine May Be A Reality Soon

A turbocharged Suzuki is not quite something we're hearing for the first time though. It was first unveiled as the Suzuki Recursion concept in 2013, with Suzuki further developing the concept and putting an even bigger engine and showcasing it in 2015 as the 'XE7'. Last year, Suzuki unveiled a one-off concept bike called the Suzuki Katana 3.0 with a litre-class engine. But what has evolved in the turbocharged iterations is the engine - starting from a 588 cc, single-overhead-cam parallel twin to a 700 cc DOHC design.

Also Read: Suzuki Katana Concept Breaks Cover

While the first 558 cc engine just made about 100 bhp, the 700 cc is likely put it in the range of 150 bhp, and far more torque than a similarly-sized, naturally-aspirated engine could make. For comparison, the Suzuki GSX-750 is powered by a 749 cc, in-line four engine which makes 113 bhp of maximum power and 81 Nm of peak torque. Now, with the latest patent image we can only be hopeful of Suzuki introducing some sort of 'close to production' model soon, possibly even as early as one of the international motorcycle shows later in the year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.