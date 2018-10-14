New Cars and Bikes in India

New Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler To Come To India In 2020

The new Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler was revealed to us in its concept for last year at EICMA. The bike is expected to come to India via CKD route and will rival the Royal Enfield 650 twins.

View Photos
The upcoming Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler will also come with good amount localisation in India

Norton Motorcycles, which is right now working on its all-new 650 cc Atlas Scrambler, will be launching the bike in India in 2020. This information was shared with us by Norton's Indian partner Kinetic Motoroyale's managing director Ajinkya Firodia, on the sideline of a recent event, where the company launched 7 new motorcycles. Out of these 7 new bikes, two were limited edition Norton Commando 961 and Dominator 961 motorcycles. The new Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler was revealed to us in its concept for last year at EICMA, while the production version of the bike is expected to be showcased at this year's Milan Motorcycle Shows, in November 2018.

Also Read: Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019

Talking about the new Norton bike, Ajinkya Firodia said, "Norton UK itself is planning to make bikes that are 650 cc, which they have unveiled at EICMA, which will also eventually come to India. But, that is 2 years down the line." Commenting to making the new bike in India, Firodia said the bikes will see some amount of localisation, and its arrival will coinciding with the bike's UK launch, however, he did add that it is still 1.5 to 2 years away. Firodia did not mention whether the bike will be assembled under Norton's partnership with Kinetic Motoroyale, however, under the JV, all Norton bikes that come as completely knocked down (CKD) kits will get assembled in India by Kinetic Group.

While the official specifications are yet to be announced, the Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler will be powered by an all-new 650 cc parallel-twin engine which is expected to churn out about 70 bhp to 100 bhp, depending on the variant. The upcoming 650 cc bike will also come with an all-new, tubular steel frame by Norton-owned Spondon and it will also feature top-spec components such as Brembo's radial calipers.

0 Comments

Upon its launch in India, the Norton 650 Atlas will get competition from the likes of the soon-to-be-launched Royal Enfield's 650 cc twins, but the Norton is expected to be a lot more expensive. In those regards, based on the price tag, we expect Norton's new 650 cc bike to also compete with Triumph's modern classic range in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Norton 650 cc engine Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler Norton 650 cc BIke

Latest News

New Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler To Come To India In 2020
New Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler To Come To India In 2020
Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019
Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019
Fuel Prices Hike Again, Petrol At Rs. 82.72 In Delhi
Fuel Prices Hike Again, Petrol At Rs. 82.72 In Delhi
2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.69 Lakh
2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.69 Lakh
F1: George Russell To Join Williams In 2019
F1: George Russell To Join Williams In 2019
Jawa Motorcycles Unveil Date Announced
Jawa Motorcycles Unveil Date Announced
2018 Maserati Gran Turismo Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore
2018 Maserati Gran Turismo Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore
Hyundai Mobis And Tata Elxsi Join Forces to Develop Driverless Cars
Hyundai Mobis And Tata Elxsi Join Forces to Develop Driverless Cars
2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Revealed
2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Revealed
Mahindra Y400 (Rexton-Based) Premium SUV Launch Details Revealed
Mahindra Y400 (Rexton-Based) Premium SUV Launch Details Revealed
Exclusive: Tata Harrier Bookings Open On October 15
Exclusive: Tata Harrier Bookings Open On October 15
High Security Number Plates To Be Mandatory In Delhi From October 13
High Security Number Plates To Be Mandatory In Delhi From October 13
#MeToo Movement Hits Auto Industry; Tata Motors' Communications Head Under Scanner
#MeToo Movement Hits Auto Industry; Tata Motors' Communications Head Under Scanner
Harley-Davidson India Appoints Sajeev Rajasekharan As New Managing Director
Harley-Davidson India Appoints Sajeev Rajasekharan As New Managing Director
2018 Datsun GO And GO+ Come With Dual Airbags And ABS As Standard
2018 Datsun GO And GO+ Come With Dual Airbags And ABS As Standard

Latest Bikes

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR

₹ 20.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Norton Dominator

Norton Dominator

₹ 25.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II

Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II

₹ 22.19 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Okinawa Ridge Plus

Okinawa Ridge Plus

₹ 71,227
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

₹ 7.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki RM-Z250

Suzuki RM-Z250

₹ 7.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki RM-Z450

Suzuki RM-Z450

₹ 8.81 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ducati Scrambler 1100

Ducati Scrambler 1100

₹ 11.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.35 - 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 72,062 - 83,719 *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Hero Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
View More
x
Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019
Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities