New Nissan Terra SUV: All You Need To Know

Japanese carmaker Nissan launched the all new Nissan Terra SUV in Philippines, for the South East Asian country. We, however, believe that the new Terra SUV from Nissan is the perfect rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and even the Isuzu MU-X in India. While the New Terra is currently only available for the Chinese and Philippines market, Nissan will soon launch it in other South East Asian markets as well, and we hope it will come to India by the end of this year of early next year. While all these are only assumptions, here's a list of things you need to know about the all new Nissan Terra SUV.

Also Read: 2018 Nissan Terra SUV Unveiled In Philippines For South East Asian Markets

Here's everything you need to know about the new Nissan Terra SUV

The all new Nissan Terra SUV is equipped with a ladder-frame chassis and is based on the Nissan Navara pick-up truck and is the spiritual successor to the Pathfinder in the automakers stable. Nissan will introduce the new Terra SUV in Thailand and Indonesia during this fiscal year, with the markets of Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam to follow. India too will get the new Nissan Terra most likely by next year. (The 2018 New Nissan Terra SUV gets LED headlamps and LED DRLs) The new Terra SUV will be built at Nissan's production hub in Thailand for the South East Asian market. The 7-seater Nissan Terra comes with a full flat second-row seat folding and tumbling function. The new Nissan Terra SUV also features a five-link coil spring rear suspension system and rigid rear-wheel axle, which ensures comfort and convenience. (The 2018 New Nissan Terra is a 7-seater SUV) For the Philippines, Nissan will offer the Terra SUV with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine that produces 188bhp of max power and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come coupled to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The new Nissan Terra SUV offers a massive ground clearance of 225 mm and measures 4885 mm in length, 1865 mm in width and 1835 mm in height. (The 2018 New Nissan Terra SUV gets 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels) On the inside, the new Nissan Terra SUV gets a touchscreen system for the centre console, dual pod instrument clusters with a MID unit and a black and grey themed interior. On the safety front, Nissan offers the Intelligent Mobility system in the new Terra that includes lane departure warning, blind spot warning and intelligent around view monitor with moving object detection. Moreover, the new Nissan Terra is also the first SUV with smart rear view mirror, allowing the driver unobstructed views from a camera mounted at the back. (The Nissan Terra will go on sale in Philippines from August this year) When launched, the new Nissan Terra SUV will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.