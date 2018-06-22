Yes, a new Mitsubishi car is among our midst. It's taken 6 years almost to see a car from the Mitsubishi stable in our market, but it's finally here and it's none other than the new Outlander. The new car from Mitsubishi was launched as a facelift in international markets in 2015 and we finally get it here. Priced at ₹ 31.54 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai) the Mitsubishi Outlander is available in just one variant and it's a fully loaded one.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander looks a bit more premium now and the design and features are more in tune with the times. You now get LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, LED rear combination lamps. It looks much sharper thanks to the new front-end which has a lot of angular elements and the sleek-looking headlamps add to that look.

In terms of dimensions, the new Mitsubishi Outlander is 4,695 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,710 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,670 mm wheelbase and a 190 mm ground clearance and yes, it's a seven seat version that's available in India. There are a whole bunch of features that the Outlander now comes packed with and these include an electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric parking brake with auto hold.

Inside there are a whole bunch of features like a 6.1-inch two DIN head unit and Rockford Fosgate acoustic design premium sound system with four speakers and a 710W 8-channel amplifier. There are a whole bunch of safety features thrown in too and these include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ASC and HSA which of course, considering there's just one variant, are standard.

Under the hood is a 2.4-litre MIVEC petrol engine that produces 165 bhp and there's 222 Nm of torque on offer. It's available with a 6-speed CVT with Multi Select 4WD system. The company says that the Outlander can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 11.1 seconds. Sadly, there's no diesel engine on offer. The Mitsubishi Outlander comes to India as a CBU and on the pricing front will take on the likes of the VW Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Isuzu MU-X.

