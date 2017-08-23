New Mitsubishi Outlander Coming To India Soon

There is no doubt about the fact that SUVs are taking India by a storm. There is no denying this. Which is why Mitsubishi will soon be launching the new Mitsubishi Outlander in India. In fact, it is up on the Mitsubishi India website as well. The company has listed out the specification and features of the upcoming Outlander model as well. The Outlander that will be launched in India will be the third generation model and will get a slew of updates to the looks, cabin and the features as well.

Mitsubishi says that the new Outlander has a drag co-efficient which is better than the outgoing model by seven per cent. Also, as is evident in the pics, the 2017 Outlander looks much sharper thanks to the new front-end which has a lot of angular elements and sleek-looking headlamps. The company might also offer full LED headlamps on the new Outlander.

(Mitsubishi will soon be launching the Outlander in India)

Apart from these, the Outlander will have a refurbished cabin which will have leather upholstery, a Rockford Fosgate sound system, rain sensing wipers, two-zone climate control and a sunroof as well. Safety-wise, it will have up to seven airbags along with ABS (anti-lock brakes) and EBD (electronic brake-force distribution) as standard fitment as well.

The Outlander will have either a 2.0-litre engine or a 2.4-litre engine which will make around 150 bhp-180 bhp. The company will offer a CVT unit along with paddle-shifters as well. Being an Outlander, it will have four wheel drive as standard. As far as competition is concerned, the Outlander will go against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the recently launched Jeep Compass. There is no timeline on the exact launch dates yet. We expect the pricing to be in the region of ₹ 18 lakh to ₹ 24 lakh.

