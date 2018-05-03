New MINI Countryman: Price Expectation In India

MINI is all set to launch the second-generation Countryman today, in India. First showcased to us at the 2018 Auto Expo, the new-gen MINI Countryman comes with an all-new design language and shares its underpinnings with the new BMW X1. The car is now also offered with new and improved styling and a host of modern features as well, for both exterior and interior. Moreover, the new Countryman is also locally assembled in India, at BMW's Chennai plant to keep costs down. The Countryman will be offered in two petrol trims - Coope S and Cooper S JCW, along with a diesel trim, Cooper SD. In those regards, we expect the new-gen MINI Countryman to be pried in India in the range of ₹ 35 lakh to ₹ 45 lakh

Under the hood, the 2018 MINI Countryman gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 189 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm. The diesel version, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder oil burner churning out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. While the petrol version can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 225 kmph, the diesel variant does the same in 7.7 seconds with a top speed of 220 kmph.

Visually, the new-gen MINI Countryman comes with a boxy profile, accentuated by bolder styling and sharper lines. The car gets an all-new face, dominated by the new black mesh grille, new headlamps with LED projector lights and LED DRLs. The Countryman also gets new front and rear bumper, roof rails, and two-tone body colour option.

The MINI Countryman is more spacious now than before and gets a much smarter-looking cabin. Along with new interiors, the car also offers a 6.5-inch or 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MINI driving modes, Cruise Control, Park Assistant and Head-Up Display. On the safety front, the new Countryman gets airbags, brake assist, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, ABS, cornering brake control and run-flat tyres as standard.

