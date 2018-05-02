New MINI Countryman: All You Need To Know

The new gen MINI Countryman is the biggest MINI to ever grace the Indian shores

The BMW Group started 2018 on a high and now MINI is all set to launch the Countryman in India. The company first revealed the model for India at the Auto Expo 2018 in February and back then the company announced that the car will be launched in the first half of this year. The original MINI Countryman was first launched in India back in 2010, and it also happened to be the first MINI to be locally assembled here in India. The second generation MINI Countryman has grown larger in size than the predecessor and is based on a completely new design language. The new generation MINI Countryman is the biggest MINI to ever grace the Indian shores. It's all set to be launched tomorrow and we'll have all the updates for you, till then:

New MINI Countryman ₹ 36.5 - 45 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2018 MINI Countryman Launch Details Revealed

Here's All You Need To Know About The MINI Countryman

Up front, the Countryman is more squarish in stance while the new headlamps get smaller in proportion. The grille gets a new life, so does the DRLs, which have been sourced from the standard MINI hatch and cabriolet versions. (Mini Countryman Interiors) At the rear the changes are subtle, with the Countryman badging across the boot lid and signature tail lamp cluster that has been updated with a new lightning pattern. The pronounced wheel arches adds to the crossover look. On the inside, the MINI Countryman is more spacious now than before. With an increase in cargo space by almost 30 per cent, the new MINI Countryman now has more front and rear legroom, front and rear headroom and rear seat shoulder-room than before The 2018 MINI Countryman shares its underpinnings with the BMW X1 with both cars being locally assembled at the BMW facility in Chennai. (The pronounced wheel arches adds to the crossover look) The second generation MINI Countryman offers cabin space than its predecessor growing by 200 mm in length and 30 mm in width. The cabin offers better legroom and even more shoulder-room, capable of seating five in comfort. The 2018 Countryman will include a 6.5-inch or 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MINI driving modes, Cruise Control, Park Assistant and Head-Up Display. The car also gets a host of safety tech front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, ABS, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat tyres as standard. The SUV also comes with Automatic Tailgate combined with Comfort Access System that allows you to wave below the tailgate with your leg to access the boot. (The 2018 MINI Countryman shares its underpinnings with the BMW X1) Power on the 2018 MINI Countryman will come from the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to produce 189 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm. The petrol version can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 225 kmph. There will be a diesel version as well powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder oil burner churning out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come paired to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. The diesel is no slouch either and can hit 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds with a top speed of 220 kmph. Expect prices to start from ₹ 35 lakh and it will go up against the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and even the Audi Q3.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2018: New Mini Countryman Unveiled, Launch Later This Year

