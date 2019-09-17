New Mercedes-Maybach SUV To Have Its Signature Scent

You might have heard about signature perfumes endorsed by celebrities but this time around, Mercedes-Maybach is saying that its next product, which is an SUV, will be presented in a few months from now and it will have a signature scent. The company says that the new Mercedes-Maybach model's signature fragrance suited to the SUV-specific interior and travelling experience. To be specific, the company says "The white osmanthus blossom, floral and light, is rounded off by a gentle leather note and spicy tea. This elegant blend is on a bed of natural greenery." Well, we've tried to get around understanding that bit, but let's leave it to the ones who have understood

In 2014 Mercedes-Maybach was established as a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz as part of a brand realignment. Alongside the main model, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the brand launched special niche models such as the Mercedes-Maybach S 600 Pullman and limited-edition luxury models such as the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet. And now, the company is getting ready to launch its first luxury SUV.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury was showcase in China in 2018

As with all Mercedes-Maybach models, the SUV will feature all the innovations and highlights of the current Mercedes-Benz models. Naturally Maybach-specific features will be part of this. If you're wondering what it would look like, well, Mercedes-Maybach had in fact showcased in China. In 2018 Mercedes-Maybach with the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury study showcased the design combining an exclusive high-end saloon and an SUV which systematically follows the brand philosophy of sensual purity. The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury was conceived as an electric vehicle with four compact permanent-magnet synchronous motors and fully variable all-wheel drive.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS undergoing testing

However, the car has been caught testing in recent times and we've got a decent understanding on what it will be like. The test mule which was spotted wore heavy camouflage, however, its massive dimensions unmistakably point out to it being the Maybach GLS. It looks quite similar, almost identical to the standard GLS in terms of design and overall proportions. However, a closer look reveals some of the Maybach elements which distinguish it from the standard SUV. For instance, it gets a different grille upfront and the alloy wheels are new.

Expect the Mercedes Maybach GLS to share engines with its sedan counterpart, which means that the 4.0-litre V8 and the 6.0-litre V12 petrol engines are likely to be on offer.

