New Mercedes-Benz GLS Spotted Testing; Might Be Revealed In 2019

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV was recently spotted testing in Germany, still covered in heavy camouflage. While the flagship SUV from the Stuttgart-based carmaker was expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2018, judging by the fact that the prototype model is still running with temporary taillamps and look nowhere near production stage, indicates that the SUV might not be unveiled this year after all. The prototype model is still wearing pseudo body claddings and makeshift exterior equipment like a tow hook indicates that the production model will only make its debut in early 2019.

New Mercedes-Benz GLS is still wearing temporary taillamps

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS is built on the company's new MHA platform, which has allowed the SUV to grow in dimensions, offer a roomier cabin, and at the same time lose a considerable amount of weight. Also, despite what these images might want us to believe, the new Mercedes-Benz GLS is also likely to give up its boxy profile for a curvier design with smoother lines. The SUV still doesn't get a grille, but the partially camouflaged headlamps do look production ready. Like the S-Class sedan, the SUV will also come with full-LED units with smart LED daytime running lamps.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS will be based on the new MHA platform

The new GLS is seen with a set of twin-five-spoke alloy wheels but they appear to be for temporary usage and the production unit will come with different ones. Also, the SUV comes with a dual exhaust port and a new tailgate. The longer profile of the new Mercedes GLS tells us that the SUV will get a roomier seven-seater cabin loaded with new interior, upgraded features and new equipment. The SUV is likely to come with full-digital instrument console and infotainment system, equipped with the company's new AI-based infotainment system, the MBUX, which was recently introduced with the new-gen A-Class. Of course, the GLS will get an upgraded version with more features.

Powertrain options are still unknown, but the new Mercedes-Benz GLS is expected to get a range of four-cylinder, six-cylinder, and eight-cylinder diesel and petrol engines. Rumour has it that the new GLS will also come in a hybrid version powered by a 3-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor for a total output of well over 400 bhp and there will also be an AMG model equipped with the 4-litre bi-turbo V8.

