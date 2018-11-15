New Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted At Dealerships, India Launch Tomorrow

The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLS has been spotted at a dealership in all 4-door coupe glory. The new CLS, now in its third generation will be launched in India tomorrow at an expected price of between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 Crore. The new Mercedes-Benz CLS will be launched in India with a diesel engine - CLS300d, which is essentially the same BS6 compliant engine that is now available on the updated and facelift C-Class that was launched recently. The new CLS will take on the likes of the Audi A7 (which will be updated very soon) and the BMW 6 Series GranCoupe in India along with the likes of the more expensive Porsche Panamera and Maserati Ghibli.

(Mercedes-Benz CLS will only get a diesel engine)

As seen here, the new Mercedes-Benz CLS will come fully loaded with the likes of optional equipment in Europe like the dual screen display fitted as standard on the India spec cars. Essentially, the Mercedes-Benz design language with the freestanding screens and the jet inspired AC vents is carried over onto the CLS and to be honest, it looks quite stunning. The car seen here is also speced out in a brown/coffee coloured interior combined with wooden inserts on the dashboard and on the door panels. In typical Mercedes-Benz style, the new CLS also gets a fair number of aluminium bits and bobs on the interior including the AC vents, some trim on the door and of course, those precision cut pieces for the premium Burmester audio system.

(Mercedes-Benz CLS gets a swooping roofline)

But the coolest part about the CLS has always been the way it looks and although (in my personal opinion), this new generation CLS does not look as stunning as the original first gen, it is one of those cars that looks considerably better in real life as compared to images on your cell phone or computer screen. The new CLS is very well proportioned with a swooping roofline and gets the new Mercedes-Benz family look, which in fact was actually introduced first by the CLS when it was launched about a year ago. The CLS will certainly find a fair few takers in India, especially since the previous generations have been popular in the country too.

Image Credits: Roy Matthew

