New Cars and Bikes in India

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of Global Debut At CES

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA will be making its debut at the ongoing CES 2019 (Consumer Electronics Show), on January 8. Mercedes will be showcasing the CLA Edition trim, which is said to be a special, fully-loaded version of the second-gen model.

View Photos
Mercedes-Benz's Chief of Design, Gorden Wagener with the new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA

The new-gen 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA has been teased ahead of its official debut at the 2019 Consumer Electronic Show (CES), on January 8. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the CLA Edition trim, which is said to be a special, fully-loaded version of the second-generation model. It will be available for purchase during the first year of the model. Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz's Chief of Design, Gorden Wagener has also posted a photo of the partially exposed new CLA, possibly at the company's stall in CES.

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of World Debut This Month

Mercedes-Benz CLA

36.74 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLA

o4t13nkg

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Edition trim comes with a special body kit, a bunch of orange accents, and LED headlamps

The teaser reveals a bunch of cosmetic details about the car like portions of the Edition body kit, a bunch of orange accents both on the exterior and interior and more. We also get a sneak peek at the new diamond-pattern grille, the new sweptback headlamps, LED taillamps, and the multi-spoke alloy wheels among others. The car is also expected to have grown in size, in order to distinguish it from the A-Class sedan, which is currently, Mercedes' entry-level sedan model.

0m0jf10c

Mercedes-AMG CLA gets a more tech-oriented cabin with the company's MBUX infotainment system

The teaser also gives us an extended sneak-peek of the cabin as well, which has also been heavily updated and is now a lot more tech-oriented. The new-gen CLA will also come with the company AI-based MBUX infotainment system, which is already seen in the A-Class hatchback, sedan, and the B-Class minivan. This could also be one of the reasons why the Mercedes is revealing the car in CES, instead of the Detroit Auto Show.

Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 Spotted Testing

0 Comments

Engine details and other technical specifications are still unknown, but it's very much likely that the powertrain options will be borrowed from the A-Class sedan. This could include the 2.0-litre engine that develops 188 bhp in addition to AMG models - CLA 35 and CLA 45, which will come later. More details will only be revealed once the car makes its debut, so keep watching this space.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz CLA with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz
CLA
Audi A3
Audi
A3
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi
A3 Cabriolet
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
Mercedes-AMG
CLA 45
TAGS :
Mercedes-Benz CLA New Mercedes CLA New CLA sedan

Latest News

Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi After A Series Of Reduction
Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi After A Series Of Reduction
New Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of Global Debut At CES
New Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of Global Debut At CES
Blackberry Unveils World's First Safe and Secure Digital Cockpit Solution
Blackberry Unveils World's First Safe and Secure Digital Cockpit Solution
2019 Dakar Rally Flags Off At Lima, Peru As Teams Set Off For Stage 1
2019 Dakar Rally Flags Off At Lima, Peru As Teams Set Off For Stage 1
New BMW 3 Series With Longer Wheelbase Showcased For China
New BMW 3 Series With Longer Wheelbase Showcased For China
Volkswagen Announces 4 Year Standard Warranty, RSA And Reduced Service Cost Across All Cars In India
Volkswagen Announces 4 Year Standard Warranty, RSA And Reduced Service Cost Across All Cars In India
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked
Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV World Debut In April at New York Show
Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV World Debut In April at New York Show
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
German Giants Cruise Into Robotaxi Era
German Giants Cruise Into Robotaxi Era
Zero Teases New Electric Motorcycle
Zero Teases New Electric Motorcycle
Mercedes Aims To Be Among Top Two Players To Scale Autonomous Tech
Mercedes Aims To Be Among Top Two Players To Scale Autonomous Tech
Carlos Ghosn to 'Vigorously' Defend Himself In Japanese Court: Son
Carlos Ghosn to 'Vigorously' Defend Himself In Japanese Court: Son
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Teased
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Teased
All-New Nissan Kicks Launch Date Revealed
All-New Nissan Kicks Launch Date Revealed

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mercedes-Benz CLA Alternatives

Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 38.68 - 42.92 Lakh *
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet
₹ 58.84 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
₹ 90.8 - 90.99 Lakh *
Explore CLA
×
Explore Now
x
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities