New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Breaks Cover At Beijing Motor Show

The German carmakers have finally revealed the all new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan at the Beijing Motor Show, as it debuts just months after the launch of its hatchback sibling. The A-Class L Sedan is the long wheel base version which is specifically for the Chinese market, while the standard version will be made available for the rest of the markets. This A-Class model is being produced exclusively at Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd and market launch in China is scheduled for the second half of 2018. India, too, will get the all new A-Class, but we can only expect the notchback to come by 2019.

(Visually, the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan has very short overhangs at front and rear, projecting its sporty design)

"With our Chinese customers' wishes and needs in mind, we developed the A-Class L Sedan for the local market, which is the first and only long wheelbase model in the premium compact car segment," said Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China. "This long wheelbase version offers added space, with a rear compartment dedicated to meeting local preferences. And given our customers in China are young and connected, our new, intuitive MBUX telematics system gives them a highly individualized digital experience. With these highlight features and more, the A-Class L Sedan is an excellent choice for our Chinese customers. We believe it will promote our further growth as our fifth model produced locally at BBAC, and we will build it in China, for China together with our partner BAIC."

(The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan gets the new MBUX infotainment system)

By now, we have reported almost everything about the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan as it features the all new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system which also comes in the new S-Class. For the Chinese market, the folks at Mercedes-Benz have added various Chinese dialects, including Sichuanese and Cantonese in the intelligent voice control of the MBUX system.

Visually, the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan has very short overhangs at front and rear, projecting its sporty design. Similar to its hatch version, the A-Class sedan too gets a very progressive front end design. What adds to the fresh design is the low, drawn-out bonnet, headlamps with chrome elements, and torch-like daytime driving lights. The diamond radiator grille with single louvre, chrome pins, and central star looks amazing on the new A-Class. There is a choice of Sedan and Sport Sedan versions, with the latter featuring power domes on the bonnet. The reflectors at the back have been repositioned lower down in the bumper to allow the tail lights to benefit from a particularly flat design.

(The reflectors at the back have been repositioned lower down in the bumper to allow the tail lights to benefit from a particularly flat design)

Under the hood of the China-sped Mercedes-Benz A-Class L Sedan is a 1.3-litres four-cylinder all-aluminum engine with a power output of 134 bhp and 160 bhp, while the 2-litre four-cylinder engine will churn out 187 bhp. All the engines will come mated to 7G-DCT dual clutch transmission as standard.

