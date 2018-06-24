(New Mercedes-AMG Model In The Works)

In India, Mercedes-AMG recently launched the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe at a price of ₹ 2.55 crore, and within days, the company might have just revealed yet another model. According to reports, the high performance brand of Mercedes-Benz is working on a model to be positioned between the C43 and C63 that needs urgent filling. Yes, the company is considering a AMG C53 version now, as recent report suggest that that the C-Class will soon get a new variant, which will most likely make its debut next year at Geneva.

According to papers released by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Mercedes-AMG has filed a patency for the 'AMG 53 variant, which will come with the same engine from the AMG E 53 and AMG CLS 53. Moreover, the company might introduce the mild-hybrid system with the new C-Class AMG model, which will in total make up to 430 bhp and 520Nm.

But, if the company considers introducing the AMG C53, then expect Mercedes-Benz to discontinue the AMG C43, so as to make space for a newer version. Although, the company introduced the new C-Class only recently, we expect the AMG C43 to remain for some years before its sees the hammer.

Apart from a few minor tweaks here and there, the AMG C53 will also get a different exhaust system with the new tailpipes. Mercedes-Benz will also introduce AMG's new performance steering wheel on the upcoming AMG C53.

