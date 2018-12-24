New Cars and Bikes in India

New Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 Spotted Testing

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 both were spotted testing recently. While the test mules were heavily camouflaged, based on the exposed bits, the cars appear to be nearing production stage.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 will share the engines with the A35 and A45 hatchbacks

Mercedes-Benz has been working on the next-gen CLA right now, and recent images of the AMG version of the car have also surfaced online. Spy photos of both the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 have been leaked undergoing testing, and the cars appear to be nearing production stage. Both the cars are heavily camouflaged, while the front is still missing several elements, which we hope to see in future, and more production-ready test mules. While the regular CLA is expected to be revealed sometime in the first half of 2019, the AMG models are likely to be revealed towards the end of 2019.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 appears to be very similar to the regular next-gen CLA

Based on the exposed bits, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 appears to be very similar to the regular next-gen CLA. On the other hand, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 will come with the AMG family new signature Panamerica grille, similar to the ones we have been seeing on AMG sedans, along with the sweptback headlamps and larger air intakes. The AMG CLA 45 also comes with large 10-spoke alloy wheels and based on the exposed door handles and few body panels, the car appears to have been coloured in a shade of yellow.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 gets a dual exhaust port

The AMG CLA 35, on the other hand, comes with black alloys, a black roof and black ORVMs. The taillamps, which appear to be LED units and well-hidden so, we won't be able to comment on that, but the car does come with a dual exhaust system. As for the CLA 45, the car gets a more aggressive-looking rear end with a rear diffuser and a quad exhaust system.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 gets a quad exhaust system with rear diffuser

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 is likely to get the same powertrain as the A35 hatchback, which is a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine that belts out over 300 bhp. The CLA 45, on the other hand, will similarly share its engine with the upcoming A45, and will make a little over 400 bhp and will also feature a tail-happy AWD system.

Spy Image Source: Motor1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

