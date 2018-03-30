New Mercedes-AMG A 45 Spotted; It's Expected To Make Over 400 Horsepower

After the global launch of the new-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class, it's now time for the company performance arm, Mercedes-AMG, to bring out the new hot hatch models - the A 35 and A 45. Recently, a prototype model of the latter was spotted in Germany with some partial camouflage covering its entire front section and a portion of its rear. This new performance version A-Class from Mercedes-AMG is expected to make over 400 horsepower (over 395 bhp). While the Mercedes-AMG A 45 will only be launched in 2019, its younger sibling, the AMG A 35, is expected to go on sale sometime later this year.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 appears to get the new Panamericana grille

Some of the distinctive visual cues this prototype model of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 comes with, both camouflaged and naked, indicate that the car is, in fact, a more powerful and sporty A-Class. Like the recently unveiled C 63 AMG, the A 45 hints at the possibility of getting the new signature Panamericana grille, new front bumper part of the AMG kit and more. The car also seems to come with a larger set of alloy wheels with a bigger disc brake, along with some bold character lines. The rear portion comes with a camouflaged extension for the roof-mounted spoiler and an aggressive-looking rear bumper with a quad exhaust setup.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 gets a more aggressive rear bumper with a quad exhaust set up

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG A 45 is expected to be powered by a new turbocharged 2.0-liter petrol engine, which as we mentioned will capable of unleashing more than 400 horses. As for the slightly less powerful A 35, the smaller hot hatch is expected to churn out a little over 330 bhp. It has already been confirmed by Mercedes-AMG that the next iteration of the hot hatch will utilize a newly developed 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. More details and other technical specifications about the car are expected to be revealed later, sometime nearer to the car's launch.

Image Source: MBPassion Blog

