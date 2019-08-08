New Maruti Suzuki XL6: Things We Know So Far

Unlike the Ertiga, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold via the company's Nexa dealerships

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the next big launch from the carmaker and the new crossover is all set to go on sale in India on August 21. The new XL6 will be the second crossover model from Maruti Suzuki India, after the S-Cross, and this one is based on the Ertiga. Maruti Suzuki India has already come out with several teaser images for its upcoming crossover car, revealing a bunch of details. However, we already know what the new XL6 looks like thanks to a bunch of spy photos and a recently leaked image of the production model.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Images

Here Are All The Things That We Know So Far About The Maruti Suzuki XL6:

Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will be sold via the company's premium dealership chain, Nexa. In fact, the test mules of the car we have seen so far came sporting the brand badging on the rear windshield, as commonly seen on Nexa cars. The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is based on the company's popular multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) the Ertiga. The upcoming XL6 just shares not just its underpinnings with the Ertiga, but also most of its exterior and interior styling cues, albeit with crossover-inspired design bits. Maruti Suzuki XL6 design sketches, which was released early this month, gave us a glimpse of the car's front end Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Sketches Officially Released As the name suggests, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be a 6-seater model with captain seats in the middle row and two-seater bench at the third row, making it a 2+2+2 layout. Based on the teaser images released by the carmaker so far, inside, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets an all-black cabin to keep up with the sporty theme, while the overall layout remains the same as the one on the Ertiga. There is a new brushed aluminium finish on the dashboard with piano black inserts. Maruti Suzuki XL6 teasers also gave us a glimpse of the car's seating layout and cabin features Also Read: Ertiga-Based Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Spied, To Be Sold By Nexa Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with an all-new face, more in line with the company's European design language. The crossover gets a new hexagonal grille with a chrome slat and the Suzuki logo at the centre. The grille is flanked by a pair of all-new aggressive-looking headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps and indicators. The front bumper gets a couple of muscular lines, a wide central airdam, and thick black cladding that house the new fog lamps and skid plate. The profile and the rear of the new XL6 are largely identical to the Ertiga, featuring similar character lines, alloy wheels, and floating roof design. However, the crossover look is carried over to the sides as well, which features a set of extra-chunky wheel arch cladding, silver side skirts with black cladding, and a pair of roof rails. Maruti Suzuki XL6's exterior comes with a host of crossover-inspired styling elements Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Shots The rear section of the new XL6 comes with the same large, sweptback LED taillamps as the Ertiga, however, we also see the addition of a new piano black insert between the taillamps, and a new rear bumper with a larger silver skid plate. On the features front, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will come with the carmaker's SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car is likely to get a bunch of safety features like - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder as standard. Optional features will include, rear parking camera, cruise control, height-adjustable driver's seat and more. The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is likely to share its powertrains with the Ertiga, featuring the new BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15 petrol motor with the company's SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology, and the new 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel motor. The engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter for the petrol model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.