New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Date Revealed

A few months ago we brought you the exclusive news about Maruti Suzuki's launch plans for the new Wagon R. And now we can confirm that Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Wagon R in India on January 23, 2019. The new car is slated to go up against the likes of the Tata Tiago and the recently launched Hyundai Santro. Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are expected to be between Rs 4-5 lakh (ex-showroom) with the new car set to be offered with more features, more space and of course, more safety than ever before. Maruti Suzuki will also be launching an all-electric version of the Wagon R in India in 2020 but while the two cars will wear a similar badge, they will be very different in terms of the way they look and the overall features they offer.

The new petrol powered Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is expected to be somewhat of an evolution of the current best-seller. The new car will still continue to carry the tall-boy design, something that the new Santro quite controversially does not have although claimed. The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will still have that blunt and boxy design language but is expected to have a few curves thrown in for good measure along with more premium features like LED tail lamps and alloy wheels for the top spec models. Although there are a fair few spyshots of the new car running around the Internet, the design language on Indian version still remains a closely guarded secret.

The new Wagon R will also come packed with features like a touchscreen infotainment system for the top spec variant along with inbuilt navigation. Also expect rear parking sensors, a rear view parking camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Wagon R will also be more spacious as compared to the outgoing model, which will be a big plus point for 'first family car' buyers in India. Under the bonnet, expect Maruti Suzuki to continue to offer the 1-litre. 3-cylinder, K10 engine that is a proper hoot to drive. Also expect the Wagon R to get either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox and a CNG option to take on the Santro too.

