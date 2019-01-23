New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs. 4.19 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 Launched In India: Prices Start From ₹ 4.19 Lakh

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has finally been launched in India. The new 2019 Wagon R gets completely new design, built on a new platform and now gets the 1.2-litre petrol engine along with the existing 1-litre unit.

View Photos
This is the third generation of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R that is launched in India

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was first launched in 1999
  • It gets Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre petrol engine & AMT as an option
  • It goes up against the likes of Hyundai Santro & Tata Tiago

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 4.19 lakh and going up to ₹ 5.69 lakh for the top-spec variant (all ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the third generation model of the Wagon R and is completely new ground-up. The third generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR is bigger and better than outgoing model and in terms of design, well, it looks different! The front ends gets new grille along with re-designed headlamps. The bumper up-front too is a new unit with trapezoidal housing for the fog lamps. The silhouette of the car too has changed a bit with the A-shape design taking more prominence.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Highlights

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

jl302bqg

New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is now bigger, more stylish and better equipped

The rear gets a complete re-jig as well, with a new tail-gate along with new elongated tail lamps which look good. The other distinguishing feature is the thick C-pillar which could divide opinion in terms of looks. The fact that the Wagon R is now built on the Heartect platform which also underpins the Baleno and the Swift makes the car bigger in terms of dimensions and space. The new 2019 Wagon R is now longer by 60 mm at 3,655 mm and wider by 145 mm at 1,620 mm, but it's also shorter now by 25 mm at 1,675 mm. However, the car does have a 35 mm longer wheelbase now at 2,435 mm. This means there is more space inside the cabin.

biff6h2s

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a new and roomier cabin with updates interior and new features

In fact, the new platform increases safety of occupants through effective absorption of impact and dispersion of crash energy and assures stability. Use of 40% high tensile steel provides better strength, safety, rigidity and NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Exterior Revealed In New Video

ramk48l4

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The cabin of the new Wagon R too gets a major overhaul with a new dashboard and a new touchscreen infotainment system with a classy two-tone finish. It is a definite step-up over the outgoing model. The system is called as SmartPlay Studio by Maruti, and it offers smartphone connectivity, vehicle information, and cloud-based services along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets new dual tone brown and beige fabric upholstery with 60:40 split seats at the rear. Safety features including Driver airbag, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants.

lsb511us

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets two engines under the hood - 1.0L and 1.2L

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Video

0 Comments

Along with the new design, the biggest change in the new Wagon R is the 1.2-litre petrol engine which has been offered in the car for the first time along-side the already existing 1-litre engine. The 1.2-litre motor makes 82 bhp and 113 newton metres of peak torque while the 1-litre unit makes 67 bhp and 90 Nm. Both engines are paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The good news is that Maruti Suzuki will also offer a 5-speed AMT or AGS on the new Wagon R right from the beginning. It will take on the new Hyundai Santro along with the Tata Tiago and Maruti has already begun taking bookings for the new WagonR for a token amount of ₹ 11,000.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata
Tiago NRG
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Cars in India Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 Wagon R Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price Wagon R Wagon R price Maruti Suzuki Wagon R price in

Latest News

Tata Harrier SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.69 lakh
Tata Harrier SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.69 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs. 4.19 Lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs. 4.19 Lakh
Upcoming Tata 45X Spotted Testing
Upcoming Tata 45X Spotted Testing
2019 Tata Harrier India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Tata Harrier India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features
New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features
Lamborghini Huracan Evo To Be Launched On February 7
Lamborghini Huracan Evo To Be Launched On February 7
Renault Convenes Board To Turn Page On Ghosn Era
Renault Convenes Board To Turn Page On Ghosn Era
2019 Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Price Comparison
2019 Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Price Comparison
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Price Expectation In India
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Price Expectation In India
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
Nissan Kicks 2019: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Kicks 2019: Variants Explained In Detail
Ducati India Announces First-Ever Ducati India Race Cup
Ducati India Announces First-Ever Ducati India Race Cup
Nissan Leaf India Launch Confirmed For 2019
Nissan Leaf India Launch Confirmed For 2019
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Bookings Open
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Bookings Open

Popular Cars

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Alternatives

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.7 - 7.34 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.59 - 5.32 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.8 - 4.62 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
View More
Explore Wagon R
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Tata Harrier India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Tata Harrier India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Price Expectation In India
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Price Expectation In India
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features
New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities