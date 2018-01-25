New Maruti Suzuki Swift Starts Reaching Dealerships, Ahead Of Launch

Just days after the India debut of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback, the car has now started reaching dealerships. Slated to be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018, Maruti Suzuki India has already started the dispatches and a bunch of these new-gen Swifts were recently spotted at a dealership stockyard. While the company officially started accepting pre-bookings for the car from January 19, dealers have been taking unofficial orders from early January. Deliveries are set to commence after the price announcement is made at the Auto Expo.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift at dealership stockyard

The new-gen Maruti Swift is currently available for booking for a token of ₹ 11,000, while the prices are expected to be somewhere in the range of ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering the massive popularity the Swift brand commands and the huge demand for the new-gen model, waiting period is expected to be as long as 3-4 months.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift top-end model with diamond cut alloys

Based on the company's new Heartect platform, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in 4 primary variants categorised into 12 different iterations based on engine and transmission option. The company has also introduced a Prime Lucent Orange colour for the car. The top-end model ZXI+ and ZDI+ will come with features like - a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and diamond cut alloy wheels, which can be seen in one of these cars. The car gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across the variant list.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets the same petrol and diesel engines as before

Engine options include a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol motor that makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and a 1.3-litre diesel engine that makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with an optional 5-speed AMT units as well, with the mid-level V and Z variants.

Spy Image Source: TeamBHP

