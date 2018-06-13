New Maruti Suzuki Swift Crosses 1 Lakh Units Sales

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched at the Indian Auto Expo in February 2018 and has since clocked sales of 1 lakh units. Taking just 145 days to reach this sales milestone, it is officially the quickest any car in India has ever reached this sales milestone. Since its launch in 2005, the Swift has clocked 1.89 million units and considering monthly sales, should cross the 2 million units mark sometime later this month. Maruti Suzuki also recently crossed the 20 million unit milestone and incidentally, that car was also a new generation Swift.

The new generation Swift has been extremely popular with buyers in India due to a magnitude of factors. The car comes with a much more spacious interior as it is now based on a new platform. The car also gets the likes of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Swift also gets the likes of LED daytime running lights and LED projector headlamps. The 15-inch wheels also get a polished two-tone design.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets AGS with both petrol and diesel engine options

Speaking on the occasion, R S Kalsi, Senior Dirextor, Marketing And Sales said, "We are excited to share that the iconic Swift has yet again proven that it is the heart throb of Indians by setting a landmark of selling over 1,00,000 units in just 145 days. We would like to thank all those who chose to buy this 3rd Gen Swift, which offers both power packed performance and advanced safety. We are also grateful to our millions of Swift patrons for their continued trust in Brand Swift. This instant connect of new Swift with the customers is delightful for us and we remain committed to bring quality products with superior features in the future as well."

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with both petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre K12 4-litre engine making 82 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of peak power. It is also available with a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder turbo diesel DDiS engine that makes 74 bhp of peak power and 190 Nm of peak torque. The petrol returns 22 kmpl and the diesel offers 28.4 kmpl. Both cars are available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-soeed auto.

