New Cars and Bikes in India

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will not be offered with a diesel automatic variant at the time of launch. The Ertiga petrol though will get an automatic variant mated to the new 1.5-litre K15 engine.

View Photos
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga seven seater MPV will be launched in India on November 21 and according to new details, the automaker had confirmed that only the petrol version of the car will get an automatic gearbox. The automatic gearbox on the petrol 1.5-litre engine will be a conventional 4-speed torque convertor automatic and not an AMT as with some of the other Maruti Suzuki cars offered in India. The diesel on the other hand, as the title suggests, will not get an automatic gearbox or even an AMT like on the Vitara Brezza and will only be offered with a 5-speed manual option.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Interior Revealed

maruti suzuki ertiga

(Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rear Design)

That said, considering the fact that the diesel engine under the hood of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is identical in all forms to the one on the Vitara Brezza, we expect the automaker to offer it down the line. The decision to hold back the AMT option could be to keep the price range of the new Eritga as low as possible considering the fact that the difference between the manual and AMT variants is about Rs 50,000 in general on Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs. That said, with Indian traffic conditions getting out of hand in major metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, etc. the addition of an automatic gearbox will be a great step into getting the premium hatchback or even the mid-range compact sedan buyer into the likes of an MPV like the Ertiga.
 
Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga First Look
2018 maruti suzuki ertiga

(Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be launched in India on November 21)

0 Comments

The diesel engine on the new Ertiga is essentially the same from the last generation. The engine is the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS 200 motor making 89 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine will also get the SHVS mild hybrid system, which will ensure that fuel economy figures for the diesel will be over 25 kmpl according to ARAI test figures. The petrol engine on the other hand is the new 1.5-litre K15 unit making 103 bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque and is expected to have a fuel economy figure of around 20 kmpl. The petrol engine will also be getting the SHVS mild hybrid system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ertiga maruti suzuki diesel automatic Automatic Cars in India

Latest News

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
Kyocera Introduces 3D Displaying System For Safe Driving
Kyocera Introduces 3D Displaying System For Safe Driving
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650: Price Expectation
Waymo To Start Driverless Car Service In The United States Next Month
Waymo To Start Driverless Car Service In The United States Next Month
Nissan Inaugurates New R&D Centre In St. Petersburg
Nissan Inaugurates New R&D Centre In St. Petersburg
India's First Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Arrives; Priced At Rs. 51.81 Lakh
India's First Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Arrives; Priced At Rs. 51.81 Lakh
Hyundai Plans To Invest Rs 7000 Crore In India
Hyundai Plans To Invest Rs 7000 Crore In India
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018
EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution
EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution
Greater Paris To Ban Old Diesel Cars From 2019
Greater Paris To Ban Old Diesel Cars From 2019
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month
Volkswagen Could Build Up To 50 Million Electric Cars
Volkswagen Could Build Up To 50 Million Electric Cars
Royal Enfield Revenue Grows To Over Rs. 2,400 Crore In Q2
Royal Enfield Revenue Grows To Over Rs. 2,400 Crore In Q2

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 9.68 - 13.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.07 - 9.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
x
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
Hero Xtreme 200R Vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison Review
Hero Xtreme 200R Vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities