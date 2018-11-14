New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga seven seater MPV will be launched in India on November 21 and according to new details, the automaker had confirmed that only the petrol version of the car will get an automatic gearbox. The automatic gearbox on the petrol 1.5-litre engine will be a conventional 4-speed torque convertor automatic and not an AMT as with some of the other Maruti Suzuki cars offered in India. The diesel on the other hand, as the title suggests, will not get an automatic gearbox or even an AMT like on the Vitara Brezza and will only be offered with a 5-speed manual option.

(Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rear Design)

That said, considering the fact that the diesel engine under the hood of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is identical in all forms to the one on the Vitara Brezza, we expect the automaker to offer it down the line. The decision to hold back the AMT option could be to keep the price range of the new Eritga as low as possible considering the fact that the difference between the manual and AMT variants is about Rs 50,000 in general on Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs. That said, with Indian traffic conditions getting out of hand in major metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, etc. the addition of an automatic gearbox will be a great step into getting the premium hatchback or even the mid-range compact sedan buyer into the likes of an MPV like the Ertiga. Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga First Look (Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be launched in India on November 21)

The diesel engine on the new Ertiga is essentially the same from the last generation. The engine is the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS 200 motor making 89 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine will also get the SHVS mild hybrid system, which will ensure that fuel economy figures for the diesel will be over 25 kmpl according to ARAI test figures. The petrol engine on the other hand is the new 1.5-litre K15 unit making 103 bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque and is expected to have a fuel economy figure of around 20 kmpl. The petrol engine will also be getting the SHVS mild hybrid system.

