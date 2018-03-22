New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spotted Again; Launch Later This Year

A new set of images of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga have recently surfaced online, this time around giving us a closer look at its profile. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to be launched in India later this year and the MPV appears to be getting closer to the production stage one step at a time. As mentioned before, the new Maruti Suzuki Ergita is expected to grow in size and come with a longer footprint, which is also suggested by these latest images.

Like the new-gen Maruti Swift and Dzire, the upcoming Ertiga is also likely to be built on the company's new HEARTECT design platform. This means that in addition to its revised dimensions, the MPV will now be lighter and also more rigid. The new Ertiga is expected to come with a slightly bigger cabin with increased legroom, to make that third row a bit more comfortable for occupants. The MPV is also expected to get a bunch of new features and equipment, including revised interior, new dashboard and more.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is likely to grow in terms of dimensions

This is not the first time that the MPV has been spotted testing. On the exterior front, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get a new face with a redesigned grille, new headlamps, revised front bumper, new alloy wheels (seen in previous spy shots) and new LED taillamps. The MPV will feature projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and a fair bit chrome elements as well. The spy pics also suggest that though the Ertiga will carry over its silhouette, the MPV with come with a redesigned profile with smoother character lines and restyled ORVMs.

Engine options are likely to remain unchanged and the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will continue to use the 1.4-litre petrol engine and tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS diesel engine with the company's Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS) technology. Currently the former comes with 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic torque converter, while the diesel model only comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Having said that, considering both the Swift and the Dzire now get AMT for petrol and diesel models, the company might consider doing the same with the new Ertiga.

