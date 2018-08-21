New Cars and Bikes in India

New Mahindra Marazzo Teaser Shows Off Headlamp Design

The headlamp assembly also comes with integrated LED DRLs and we wait to see how this bodes with the overall design of the car.

The design of the Mahindra Marazzo has been inspired by a shark.

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch its new MPV and with it a new platform too. The company has been teasing the Marazzo MPV for quite sometime now the company has added another image to that kitty. This time it's the headlamp of the Marazzo. From what we can see, the Marazzo gets a stylish twin chamber projector headlamps. The newly designed headlamps bring out a different aspect of the MPV. The headlamp assembly also comes with integrated LED DRLs and we wait to see how this bodes with the overall design of the car.

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 10 - 11 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2018

The design of the Mahindra Marazzo has been inspired by a shark. In fact, the carmaker says that right from the exterior features to the some of its cabin elements, take inspiration from the apex predator of the ocean. While the MPV is yet to be fully unveiled, Mahindra has already showcased the chrome-toothed grille, a shark-fin antenna, and large LED taillamps that resemble a shark's tail.

The Mahindra Marazzo will only be available with the diesel engine and it'll be a 1.5-litre unit. The engine is expected to be paired with both manual and and optional automatic transmission, possibly borrowed from the XUV500. Mahindra is also working on the petrol derivative and it's expected to be introduced later, based on the demand.

The cabin has already been revealed and it will come with light beige interior dual tone black and grey dashboard panels. While the 7-seater model get captain seat in the middle row, the 8-seater model comes with a foldable bench seat with a 40:20:40 split feature. Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-pod instrument console with a large MID unit, and a roof-mounted air-con system, which comes with what Mahindra claims to be an industry-first surround cool technology.

TAGS :
Mahindra Marazzo Mahindra Marazzo MPV Marazzo MPV Marazzo headlamp

