New Mahindra Marazzo MPV India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features, Price

The highly awaited Mahindra Marazzo MPV will be finally launched in India today, ushering a new chapter in the automaker's history. The Marazzo is a host of firsts for Mahindra as the company's largest passenger vehicle yet, while also set to feature a completely new engine and platform. It will be the third model to be built with a monocoque chassis in Mahindra's stable, and the first of the three all-new launches planned for this fiscal. The Mahindra Marazzo will also compete with a host of offerings in its segment with the likes of the Tata Hexa, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Lodgy, Toyota Innova Crystal and the likes.

At the outset, the Mahindra Marazzo is said to be inspired by the shark in its design theme and influences of the same can be seen across the car. This prominently includes the grille, taillight and the shark fin antenna on the MPV. The model also comes with projector lens headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels and more. The tall stance, as seen in the teaser material gives an impression of a massive offering. And that it will be.

Inside, the cabin of the new Mahindra Marazzo takes a more clear and clutter-free approach in design. Images have shown the complete dashboard with the piano black and beige finish, multi-function steering wheel, dual-pod instrument cluster, and the aircraft style handbrake. The top variants will get premium beige leather upholstered seats and will be available in an option of 7- or 8-seats. Positioned as a premium offering, the Marazzo will be available with a host of features including a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, auto climate control, Mahindra Telematics, Android Auto and more. The MPV also comes with roof mounted air-con vent system for more effective cooling.

Under the bonnet, Mahindra will employ the newly developed 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Mahindra Marazzo MPV. The new motor is expected to churn out about 120 bhp and nearly 300 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with a manual transmission sending power to the front wheels.

Mahindra has not revealed the new Marazzo yet and the model will break cover at the official launch event later today. The MPV is expected to carry a price tag between Rs. 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom) upon launch, making it a competitively placed offering in the segment.

Here are the Live Updates from the new Mahindra Marazzo MPV launch: