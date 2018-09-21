New Mahindra Marazzo MPV Gets Waiting Periods Upto 6 Weeks

The Mahindra Marazzo was launched earlier this month and marks the return of the Indian SUV maker in the MPV segment. Available with both a 7 seat and 8 set option, the Marazzo has impressed us with its refinement, build quality and competitive pricing. And it seems to have impressed the Indian car buying public too. In some parts of the country, the Mahindra Marazzo now commands a waiting period for upto 6 weeks for certain variants. Dealers across the country have also unanimously told NDTV carandbike that the most popular variant on offer has been the top of the line version or the M8.

While customers in certain cities like Bangalore and Coimbatore have waiting periods of upto 6 weeks, certain other cities like Mumbai and Delhi has 4 week or a month's waiting on the top spec model. The new Marazzo is also very popular in traditional Mahindra strongholds in northern India like Chandigarh and anticipating strong volumes, Mahindra has ensured a lower waiting period (of about 3 weeks) in such markets. That said, there are still certain smaller packets around the country that are yet to receive the new MPV - like Guwahati for instance.

While enquiries and bookings for the Marazzo started off slow, post launch - and post dealers getting the cars in the showroom - they increased dramatically. Dealers have also mentioned how walk in customers for the likes of the lower variants of the XUV500 or higher variants of the TUV 300 have also been curious about the Marazzo due to its great pricing and added features.

Under the bonnet, the Mahindra Marazzo gets a 1.5-litre diesel motor that churns out 121 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Starting at Rs 9.99 lakh for the base M2 trim and going up to Rs 13.90 lakh for the fully-loaded M8 trim (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi), the Marazzo is more expensive that the soon to be replaced Ertiga and cheaper than the Tata Hexa and Toyota Innova Crysta.



