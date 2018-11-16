New Mahindra Alturas G4 Key Features Revealed

Mahindra and Mahindra today announced some of the key features that will come with the soon-to-be-launched high-end SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4. Slated to be launched on November 24, the company says that the new Alturas G4 will come equipped with a host of significant Hi-Tech and safety features. The updates will include - 8-way Powered Driver Seat with Memory Profile, Dual Zone FATC, 9 Airbags, 3D 360 degree Around View Camera, Ventilated Seats, Active Roll-over Protection and more. Furthermore, Mahindra will also introduce a first-in-category, Purple Club+, a loyalty program for the Alturas G4. Bookings for the SUV are right now underway for ₹ 50,000.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, M&M Ltd. said, "The Alturas G4 is our most luxurious offering till date and will come with a host of technology & safety features, many of which are not available in vehicles in a similar price range. We have always been a pioneer when it comes to creating industry benchmarks and the Alturas G4 will be no different. We are certain that with the Alturas G4, we would redefine the high-end SUV segment"

Basically a rebadged version of the SsangYong G4 Rexton, the new Mahindra Alturas G4 will be sold via a separate high-end showroom within the current Mahindra dealerships, with exclusive Relationship Managers. Mahindra claims that the upcoming Alturas G4 will compete with rivals in the ₹ 30+ lakh price segment, which could mean that the company might price it under that price mark.

Visually, the Alturas G4 gets a new Mahindra-style chrome grille, along with premium exterior features like - LED headlamps and taillights, alloy wheels, sunroof and more. The Mahindra Alturas G4 will also come with an abundance of chrome all over. As for the cabin, the SUV is expected to come with soft-touch materials all around for a plush feel, along with dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and more.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Alturas G4 will be a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 183 bhp and will come mated to only an automatic transmission. The Mahindra Alturas G4 will be offered in two variants - 2WD AT and 4WD AT, offered in four colour options - New Pearl White, Napoli Black, Lakeside Brown, and Dsat Silver - All of which will be available on both trims.

