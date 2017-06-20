New Kia Stonic Subcompact SUV Unveiled

A few days ago, Hyundai unveiled its new subcompact SUV for the global market, the Kona. And now, sister company Kia has taken the wraps off its own answer to the ever growing subcompact segment, the all-new Stonic. The Stonic is a small SUV designed jointly by Kia's design studios in Europe and South Korea and offers a sedated design language as compared to the Kona. The new Stonic though does have very typically Kia cues, like the tiger nose grille and the sleek headlamps. The Stonic also features a 'targa-style' roof design that allows a very unique two-tone paintjob with five different colours to choose from.

The compact dimensions of the Stonic make for a butch looking small SUV

Just like with the exterior, the Stonic will also offer owners a range of customisable interior trim colours and options. Kia has also made it a point to mention how the Stonic's cabin has been designed with one prime priority, ergonomics, as compared to everything else. The Stonic also gets a large central touchscreen with the expected inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Stonic will also come with a range of other gizmos including heated front seats, cruise control and keyless entry.

The Kia Stonic gets a trendy looking cabin loaded with features

On the mechanical front, the Stonic will get a range of petrol and diesel engines along with an auto or manual gearbox. The petrol engines range from a 1.25-litre and 1.4-litre naturally aspirated units to a 1-litre turbocharged unit while the diesel engine will be a 1.6-litre unit. The Stonic will be only available with a front wheel drive layout. Expect the Stonic to be one of the first cars that Kia brings to India when it makes its official product lineup known sometime next year.