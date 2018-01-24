New Kia Rio GT-Line Revealed Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Kia Motors has officially revealed the first images of the sporty version of Rio in the form of new Rio GT-Line. With this, Kia adds yet another model to the GT-Line line-up following the introduction of Sportage, Picanto and Sorento GT-Line models. Arriving in the UK by mid-2018, the new Kia Rio GT-Line will look to increase the sales of the Rio model, which also happens to be the best selling cars from the company. Kia Motors will unveil the new Rio GT-Line at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year.

Also Read: Kia Sorento SUV Spied In India Ahead Of Debut At 2018 Auto Expo

Michael Cole, Chief Operating Officer, KIA Motors Europe said, "The Rio is one of Kia's best selling cars globally, and we have already sold more than 54,000 units of the new model in Europe after it went on sale in the first quarter of 2017. The new GT-Line specification enhances the car's desirability and will help grow Rio sales in 2018 and beyond, thanks to its range of comfort and safety features, superb versatility, and confident, sporty styling."

(The Rio GT-Line gets an optional 7.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen HMI system that has navigation, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for full smartphone integration)

In terms of design, the new Rio GT-Line comes with a gloss-black and chrome 'tiger-nose' grille, unique GT-Line 17-inch alloy wheels, and 'ice-cube' LED fog lamps and bi-projection headlamps. The exterior is finished with twin exhaust tips, LED daytime running lights, chrome window trim, a gloss black roof spoiler and sill highlights.

Also Read: CES 2018: Kia Unveils Niro EV Concept With 383 Km Range

On the inside, the new Kia Rio GT-Line gets a redesigned cabin with GT-Line features, giving it an athletic feel. It gets an optional 7.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen HMI system that has navigation, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for full smartphone integration. A rear-view parking camera, heated steering wheel, and heated seats are also available. The seats are finished in black synthetic leather and cloth with contrast grey stitching, while drivers are presented with a new 'D-cut' leather steering wheel. New metallic trim surrounds the door switches and gear lever, and the dashboard complements this with a new carbon fibre-effect finish.

(The exterior is finished with twin exhaust tips, LED daytime running lights, chrome window trim, a gloss black roof spoiler and sill highlights)

Under the hood, the new Kia Rio GT-Line comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDi diesel engine that produces maximum power of 118 bhp and peak torque of 171 Nm, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The company has also announced that a more powerful naturally-aspirated 1.25-litre or 1.4-litre petrol MPi petrol engines will be introduced at a later stage. The engine will be mated to a seven-speed double clutch transmission.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.