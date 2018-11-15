New Jawa 300 cc Motorcycle India Launch; Images, Specification, Features

Jawa Motorcycles India is all set to launch its new 300 cc motorcycle in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The new Jawa 300, as it's currently called, will mark the re-entry of the Czech motorcycle brand in India, courtesy of Classic Legends Private Ltd., a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group. Currently, there is a lot of buzz around the motorcycle and it won't be an overstatement to say that the bike is one of the highly-awaited motorcycle launches for this year. The new Jawa bikes will be sold under this company, while using Mahindra's resources including the research and development centre as well as the production facilities.

Several teasers and spy shots of the motorcycle that have been circulating on social media have already given us a fair idea as to what the bike will actually look like. By the looks of it, the old-school styling on the upcoming Jawa motorcycle remains identical to the original offering of the 1970s, and one might even mistake it for a fully restored vintage bike at first glance.

The company has already revealed few details about the engine and the new Jawa motorcycle will be powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder motor tuned for 27 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. More details on the compression ratio, firing order and more will be revealed at the unveiling event, and we do expect to hear about the pricing as well.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The New Jawa Motorcycle: