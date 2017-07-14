New Jaguar E-Pace Unveil: Live Updates

After months of teasers, spy shots and bated breath, the Jaguar E-Pace is all set to be unveiled at a special event in the UK. The British automaker's first electric SUV has been much waited for and the amount of interest around it is huge, given the massive success of the Jaguar F-Pace. It is also the second SUV Jaguar has ever made and while details are extremely sketchy at the moment, the F-Pace gives us enough reason to look forward to it.

What we do know is that an all-electric powertrain will propel the E-Pace, and will be offered in both two and four wheel drive options. It will also be sharing its underpinnings with the Land Rover Evoque. So far, the Jaguar E-Pace has made its presence felt in official teasers and spied images; however, from we what we fathom, the design will be a mix of Jaguar's existing range including F-Type and the F-Pace. The latter won World Car of the Year 2017, but can Jaguar's second SUV create a new phenomenon for the automaker? Watch out for the all the details on out live blog to find out.

Here are the Live Updates of 2018 Jaguar E-Pace Unveil